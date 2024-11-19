PM Modi meets several world leaders in Brazil, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries, including those of Italy, Indonesia, Norway, Portugal, Egypt and South Korea, on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed ways to improve and strengthen bilateral relations.

Modi also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Modi, who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Monday and discussed ways to deepen ties in defense, security, trade and technology.

Happy to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our discussions focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology. We also discussed how to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other similar areas. Indo-Italian friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet,” Modi said in an article on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) also published an article about the meeting on X.

The strategic partnership is strengthening! Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 aimed at strengthening and giving impetus to the long-standing bilateral relations between India and Italy, the MEA added.

Stating that it is always a “great pleasure” to meet Modi, Meloni also called the meeting a “valuable opportunity” for dialogue that allowed the two countries “to reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing the Indo-Italian strategic partnership” with the announcement of the action plan.

In an article on X, she said the two leaders jointly expressed their desire to continue working together to deepen the bilateral partnership for the benefit of the economies and citizens of both countries.

Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed ways to improve security and healthcare ties.

“I am delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Our talks focused on improving ties in areas of commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and much more,” Modi said in a post on X, accompanied by photos of the two leaders.

“Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly relations! The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India's full support. The two leaders discussed ways to work together to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between 'India and Indonesia, in existing areas and expand it to new areas,' said the MEA on X.

Discussions during Modi's meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

We had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro. India cherishes its long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focused on strengthening our economic ties. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for collaboration. We also talked about strong defense relations, people-to-people ties and other such topics,” Modi said on X.

The MEA's message on people-to-people ties and cooperation in multilateral forums.” Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was excellent. Our Arctic policy has led to further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Norway. We discussed how investment links between our nations can be improved, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the blue economy. Closer cooperation in sectors such as innovation and research was also discussed, he said on X.

The MEA said the meeting explored new avenues to strengthen ties between India and Norway. The discussions focused on ways to deepen bilateral relations between India and Norway, particularly in trade and economic cooperation after the signing of the India-EFTA-TEPA agreement. The leaders also exchanged views on geopolitical issues. With the new EFTA-India Free Trade Agreement, there are new opportunities for cooperation and job creation between India and Norway, Store on free trade between our two countries, as well as the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. During the summit, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also met Modi.

Happy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He spoke of India's many successes in reducing hunger and poverty. Many creative initiatives that the world can learn from, the Indian-origin economist told X.

Modi responded to his message by saying: “India is committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to secure a better future for all. Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It is not immediately clear what happened between the two leaders.

Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including those of Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday.

On X, Modi called his interaction with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi “great” and said it was a “pleasure to interact” with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

After meeting von der Leyen, Modi posted on X, met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. India will continue to work closely with the EU for the global good.