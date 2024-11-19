Amid media noise about 'cronyism', Keir Starmer is quietly reforming political norms for the better

Signing times is an independent investigative newspaper, funded by its readers, outside the established press system, which reports “what the newspapers don't say” without fear or favor. . To support its action, subscribe to the monthly Signing times printed edition, filled with investigations, news and exclusive analyses.

Keir Starmer has quietly published his new Ministerial Code, setting the standards required of government ministers for their conduct and behavior.

If ministers break the Code, they are generally expected to be sacked, so any rule changes have a significant bearing on what happens in the event of a political scandal.

The prime minister has been criticized for the months-long delay in publishing his new Code, with most prime ministers publishing their own versions within weeks of taking office.

The criticism follows a series of stories about “cronyism” within Starmer's new government, following the appointment of Labor Party donors to government posts.

However, although it is still early days for the new administration, the new Code includes several important and positive reforms, many of which have long been called for by transparency activists.

These include:

The Prime Minister's independent adviser on ministerial standards will now be able to open investigations without the Prime Minister's approval (an issue which has particularly plagued Boris Johnson's government).

Ministers' gifts and hospitality records will be published monthly rather than quarterly (ending a gap where backbenchers faced stricter transparency rules than ministers in power).

Monetary values ​​will now be disclosed for all gifts (ending an absurd loophole)

Outdated limits on the number of special advisers (i.e. political SpAds) have been removed (Britain lags far behind many Western countries in terms of ministerial staff capacity)

Ministers must explicitly commit to respecting international law, which could help avoid Johnson-era headlines such as: UK bill will break international law 'in a limited way', minister says .

The Ministerial Code has been restructured with ethical guidelines at the forefront

A step back?

Despite these gains in transparency, the new Labor government has reneged on a commitment made by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to publish monthly data on meetings between ministers and external organisations, maintaining the quarterly reporting schedule.

Labor Minister Baroness Twycross told the Lords earlier this month: Work on the new register [for ministerial gifts and travel] is progressing and further details will be released in due course.

Transparency data on ministerial meetings and foreign travel, special advisors and senior officials will continue to be published quarterly, as was the case under previous administrations.

Several key manifesto promises on political reform also remain unfulfilled (so far):

There is no new independent appointment process for the independent adviser, nor a requirement for the government to publish its findings within eight weeks, as previously recommended.

No progress yet on extending voting rights to 16-year-olds

No timetable yet to introduce a retirement age of 80 for peers or cap their number

Limited action on election integrity and political finance reform

Post of government anti-corruption champion remains vacant after about 900 days (by definition, a long-standing problem)

And Labor's promised Ethics and Integrity Commission, promoted at the election as a cornerstone of its political reform agenda, also remains elusive, with no details on its structure or powers.

Lobbying industry newsletter Politico London Influence reports that ministers are considering establishing the Commission as an umbrella organization bringing together existing bodies rather than replacing current watchdogs.

There is also no news on when the first Covid Corruption Commissioner, who will be appointed to recover the billions lost in Covid contracts, will be appointed (it is however expected to be soon ).

Duncan Hames of Transparency International UK said Policy: “We look forward to the appointment of a Covid Corruption Commissioner… The Prime Minister has now led by example, but he really needs colleagues focused on driving this agenda. »

Meanwhile, toothless watchdog the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (ACOBA) is recruiting a new chairman to replace outgoing Conservative chairman Lord Pickles, suggesting it could continue largely in its current form.

This is despite previous proposals to reform the revolving door regulator, which provides advice to former politicians and civil servants on conflicts of interest and what jobs they can take.

ACOBA currently has no power to sanction individuals – such as Boris Johnson – who ignore his advice and decisions, intended to limit cronyism and corruption. Boardman's recent lobbying review had recommended that outgoing ministers be forced to sign a commitment to respect ACOBA's advice when leaving office.

EXCLUSIVE Voters will never know what was discussed between the Prime Minister and media bosses Josiah Mortimer

Little Fanfare

However, we have heard little about any of this, for several reasons. Cynically, one might suggest that conservatives have spent so long ignoring the recommendations of every study on lobbying (and participation in scandals) that this topic is not at the top of their list.

And despite promises to ensure integrity after partygate, Prime Minister Sunak's government has not introduced any significant reforms to tackle political misconduct.

By contrast, new Commons leader Lucy Powell has already, separately, cracked down on lobbying among MPs and launched a new modernization committee to bring the rules of the House of Commons into this century.

Given the progress that has been made, it is a shame that these changes were announced the same week as the US election. Maybe Keir Starmer doesn't want a debate on ministerial standards at the moment.

The government maintains that the timing of the Code's publication was announced as part of normal government business. But predictably, this project was buried amid America's electoral chaos.

While emphasizing that more will need to be done to restore trust in politics, Tim Durrant, program director at the Institute for Government, strongly welcomed the updated Code.

Westminster's main ethics watchdog will remain under the Prime Minister's thumb, raising questions about its impartiality. Josiah Mortimer

By strengthening the independence of his adviser and setting out unequivocally what he expects of his ministers, Keir Starmer has taken an important first step in improving standards in government.

This is a comprehensive and long overdue reset of ministerial standards, Durrant said.

As a spokesperson for Spotlight on Corruption points out, the path forward is clear. We need a proper timetable to introduce new reforms on transparency in lobbying and political financing. We need legally binding guarantees to stop the repeated corrupt appointments of former politicians to sectors they used to regulate. And we need the proposed Ethics and Integrity Commission.

Most importantly, the new government must ensure that its improvements in standards are enshrined in legislation that leaves a lasting legacy for future governments to follow. This must include giving standards regulators a statutory basis and ensuring they are adequately resourced, says Spotlight on Corruption.

But above all, unlike the last decade, the door is really open to new reforms. For all the talk of broken promises, the new government is only just getting started. We have done more to improve standards than 14 years of Tory rule.

The real test is whether these first steps will be followed through and whether they will contribute to permanent culture change in the years to come. Because the rules are only as strict as they are enforced, and we cannot afford to return to the darkest days of sordidness.

Read the new Ministerial Code here.