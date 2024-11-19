In an ideological turning point, Javier Milei met with Xi Jinping to deepen trade relations with China

Javier Milei and Xi Jinping greet each other at the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro

(Special correspondent in Ro de Janeiro, Brazil) Around 10:40 a.m., Javier Milei and Xi Jinping met design a roadmap that take into account economic needs from Argentina and strengthen interests from Beijing which pushes a geopolitical offensive on Latin America.

The conclave took place at the Sheraton Hotel – where the Chinese Prime Minister resides – under strict security measures, and it spread for 30 minutes.

The official exhibitions of the meeting Miles' pragmatic tour, which, until last year, seemed reluctant to maintain diplomatic relations with the Chinese communist regime.

The head of state arrived at the meeting with Xi accompanied by Karina Mileï -Secretary General of the Presidency-, Gérard Werthein -Minister of Foreign Affairs- and Luis Caputoowner of the Treasury Palace. After the meeting with the Chinese leader, Milei and his entourage will meet Kristalina GeorgievaManaging Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Milei is in Xi's ideological oppositesand during the 2023 election campaign – today marks a year since his victory in the vote – he reiterated that would have no link with Beijing, if he takes office at Casa Rosada.

We do not make pacts with the communists. I would not favor relations with communists. Neither with Cuba, nor with Venezuela, nor with North Korea, nor with Nicaragua, nor with China, Milei said on October 16, 2023, when asked for his opinion on the regime led by XI.

Javier Milei and Luis Caputo at the G20 in Brazil, which held a session at the National Museum of Art in Rio de Janeiro

The political pragmatism that Milei demonstrates with Xi is a direct consequence in the opinion of Minister Caputo and the head of the Central Bank, Santiago Bausili. Argentina has a structural weakness in its public reserves and China functions as financial support through a $5,000 million trade with free availability.

The president knows economics and financeand Caputo and Bausili simply explained to him that sin exchange chinos everything could get complicated on the markets. Milei understood the problem and called on realpolitik took a 180 degree turn. From that moment on, Milei, Karina Milei, former Chancellor Mondino, Werthein, Caputo and Bausilli devoted themselves to accept diplomatic relations with Beijing.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs closed Milei and Xi's G20 hearing.

The communist leader you already know the needs from Argentina, and in exchange has a long list of geopolitical objectives which attempts to crown the administration of Mauricio Macri and the government they shared Alberto Fernández Yes Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Xi's ambitious list understand hydroelectric dams south, nuclear power plants in Buenos Aires, a deep water port in Tierra del Fuego, participation in communication from Argentina, Hydrova controlYes unlimited access copper and lithium in the country.

Beijing's negotiation strategy works like a vice which works with ancient Chinese patience. The pressure is constant, and at a certain point, Xi gets what he wants. The communist leader can propose financial aid -an exchange-, gigantic markets -for chicken or soy offal- and back in international organizations like the IMF.

Milei has these options at her disposal, but at the same time to be conditioned for the arrival of Donald Trump al Saln Oval.

Javier Milei and Donald Trump during the dinner they shared at Mar-a-Lago (Florida, United States)

Milei and Trump's relationship it's perfectbut the Republican president I will always put forward his political project and the interests of the United States. This means that yes Trump advances against Beijing -as he had planned during his electoral campaign-, Milei will have limited room for maneuver to satisfy the terms of compromise that Xi raised during today's G20 conclave.

The communist leader invites China, and Milei will have no alternative. But it won't happen in January as expected: the president does not want to get involved with the CELAC dictators, who were also supposed to be there on that date, and The tour will be postponed until mid-2025.

Furthermore, Xi I want to recover the construction of dams in Santa Cruz, an emblematic project for China which intends to be active in Latin America. The government approve this request from Xi, but it has a previous problem: there is no money now. And Argentina undertakes to do your part for the work to progress.

In turn, Milei raises the need to enlarge commercial markets of the country, and the importance maintain the free availability of to exchange for 5 billion dollars. A key objective for the economic adjustment program.

Dialogue by Javier Milei Kristalina Georgieva at the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia (Italy)

At the end of his meeting with Xi, the president will meet Kristalina Georgieva, general director of the Fund. Argentina ends its plan Extensive facilities at the end of the year, and delay the negotiation close a new program in response to a specific IMF requirement: if he lifts the financial barrierthere could be a additional expense this strengthens the reserves of the Central Bank.

Luis Caputo reject this request and everything had been postponed, but the triumph of Donald Trump accelerated the deadlines calculated by the Minister of the Economy. From this point of view, Milei will weigh Georgieva on her personal ties to the president-elect of the United States.

Kristalina will have to break the bankexplains a Infobae a cabinet member who know the friendship relationship than in Milei with Trump.

Argentina and the IMF have only 32 days to negotiate a new program, and then Washington stops when Christmas comes to town. Milei is in no hurry – he resists being demeaned – and plays the Trump card to suit his financial needs.

The Argentine president today only wants to give a signal to Georgieva, then wait for the president-elect of the United States to be sworn in in January 2025. Milei is gone Mar-a-Lago with hex-proof certainty: Trump will help him govern, and the IMF will play a key role in addressing its economic weaknesses.