Imran Khan to PTI leaders





Imran Khan has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and ticket holders to participate in the party's upcoming protest on November 24 or sever ties with the party.

In a recent statement, he said those who could not participate in the planned “show of power” should “disassociate themselves” from the PTI, calling it a critical moment in the party's fight for freedom and justice.

The call follows Imran's Nov. 13 announcement of nationwide protests, where he denounced what he described as a “stolen mandate,” unjust arrests and the passage of the 26th Amendment, which , according to him, reinforced a “dictatorial regime”.

In a statement shared on X, Imran reiterated the importance of the November 24 protests. He billed the event as “a golden opportunity to ensure real freedom in Pakistan” and warned that “subjugated nations would eventually disappear.”

He also admitted that although his initial calls to protest were directed against PTI members, he has now extended the invitation to the entire nation. He called on the population to join the demonstration with the same fervor as during the February 8 elections, marred by controversies.

Imran expressed concerns over the suspension of “fundamental pillars of democracy” in Pakistan, citing issues such as the rule of law, free elections and media freedom.

He highlighted restrictions on the broadcast of his statements and severe limitations on the media, as well as widespread internet disruptions that are estimated to have cost Pakistan 550 billion rupees this year.

The former prime minister also condemned the “enforced disappearances, brutality and violence” faced by PTI workers, saying such incidents damaged the reputation of the country's national security institutions.

Imran's statements on the protest come in a tense political climate, with the PTI maintaining its non-negotiating stance with the government. The party has made it clear that it will not call off the sit-in as long as its demands – returning what it considers a “stolen mandate”, restoring the Constitution and securing Imran's release – are met.

Bushra Bibi, Imran's wife, also commented on the significance of the November 24 protest. She told the party leaders that their performance at the protest would be a deciding factor on whether they would receive PTI tickets for the next general elections. She said Imran Khan had linked election bids with the commitment shown in the upcoming protest.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram reiterated that there had been no communication between the party and the government and insisted that the protest would continue without any attempt to stop it.

