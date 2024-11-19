Reasons why Jokowi bluntly supports Ridwan Kamil as Jakarta governor: his background and knowledge





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV- The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, openly admitted that he supports Ridwan Kamil as a candidate for Jakarta Governor due to his background and knowledge. Jokowi conveyed this in front of influencers and residents in Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/19/2024). “Why do I (support) Ridwan Kamil? “Because of his background, I repeat why I (support) Ridwan Kamil is because of his background,” Jokowi emphasized. Jokowi also revealed three factors that strengthen his confidence in supporting Ridwan Kamil in the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections. Also read: Jokowi questioned on “Report Mas Vice President” program Gibran: Just ask someone else “Mr. Ridwan Kamil, who was the first mayor to have a small management function, managing a city is also not easy, he already has this experience,” Jokowi said. “Secondly, in a broader management framework, provincial, he also has experience as a governor, and the most important is supported by the knowledge of Mr. Ridwan Kamil, he is an ITB architectural engineer, the second is a master in urban design,” Jokowi continued. Therefore, Jokowi also invited all parties to take massive action in the remaining time to realize Ridwan Kamil as governor of Jakarta. “Now all you have to do, ladies and gentlemen, is to move all of you in this very limited time. If the movement is massive, it is true, everyone is really trying for the city of Jakarta that We like (the Jakarta legislative elections in which RK-Suswono participated) could be like the presidential election “We imagined that the presidential election would get 51 percent and 58.5 percent,” Jokowi said. Also read: Attorney General arrests Hendry Lie, 22nd suspect in tin corruption case For information, Jakarta's legislative elections will be held on November 27, 2024 or simultaneously with several other regions in Indonesia. Ridwan Kamil and Suswono still have 7 days to convince the people of Jakarta to vote for them. Referring to the Kompas R&D survey, 23.8 percent of Jakarta residents have not yet made their choice. Meanwhile, the survey results for Ridwan Kamil-Suswono were 34.6 percent, Dharma Pongrekun – Kun Wardana 3.3 percent, and Pramono Anung – Rano Karno 38.3 percent.

