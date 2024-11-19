Why did Biden, Trudeau and Meloni miss the G20 “family photo”? Spotlight – PM Modi at center





Leaders participating in the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty pose for a group photo after the first session of the G20 leaders' meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Photo: AP As the outgoing US president makes his final speech calling for global support for the war in Ukraine and Gaza, he is seen absent in the family photo from his final speech. G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage. World leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron walked down a ramp next to the Museum of Modern Art for the traditional family photo. The leaders were seen walking to the center of the stage, laughing and chatting with others. However, two leaders – US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Meloni – were absent. The two leaders approached the photography site with the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain as a backdrop from another direction following a bilateral meeting. However, when they arrived there, the photoshoot was already over. US officials reportedly blamed the mistake on logistical problems, meaning Biden missed the photo. They took the photo early, before all the leaders arrived. So a number of leaders were not there,” a US official said. AFP under condition of anonymity. Joe Biden is ready to hand over the US presidency to Republican leader Donald Trump next month. In the US presidential election on November 5, Trump, 78, pulled off an incredible comeback, inflicting a crushing defeat on Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefly interacted with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit. “With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a pleasure to meet him,” PM Modi posted on 'X' along with a photo of the interaction. In the photo, Modi and Biden were seen holding hands and engaged in a discussion. Get the latest news live on Times Now along with the latest news and top headlines from around the world and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/why-biden-trudeau-meloni-missed-g20-family-photo-spotlight-pm-modi-at-centre-article-115446255 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos