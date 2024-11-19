Bahçeli says “no disagreement” with Erdoan





ANKARA Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli has dismissed speculation of a rift with his alliance partner, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. The seditious people who question the deep and unconditional bond and the moral, sincere and friendly dialogue between our president and us are really getting out of control, Baheli told his party's deputies during a parliamentary speech on November 19. The ruling People's Alliance, led by Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), is in harmony with love of homeland and nation,” he said. Our breathing is not short and interrupted like others. Our will is not seized and our policy is not held hostage like others, Baheli said. “There can be no question of taking the slightest step back from the idiots, the parasites and the shameless people who think they can play with Trkiye.” The MHP leader strongly denied any disunity between him and Erdoan. “To give credence to those who wait for an opportunity to divide our nation, to those who lie in wait to sow disorder, to liars, looters and local agents of foreign powers, would be to disown us,” he added. Last week, Erdoan reportedly told AKP officials that he had reached a “complete agreement” with Baheli on a series of issues during their November 14 meeting. The president shared details of the meeting with top members of his party during a session on November 15, Hrriyet daily reported. “We discussed all issues with Mr. Devlet… we put all issues on the table. We reached very good agreements on domestic and foreign policy. We are in full agreement,” reportedly Erdoan said. Their discussion was followed by Baheli's controversial remarks about imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Calan. In a parliamentary speech on October 21, Baheli said Calan could attend a parliamentary session of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) to “declare the end of terrorism.” Erdoan later described the proposal as a historic opportunity. During his November 19 speech, Baheli also denied speculation that his comments were made without Erdoan's knowledge.

