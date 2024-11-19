Jokowi comes down the mountain to help RK win in Jakarta gubernatorial election: We're just trying





Tuesday November 19, 2024 – 07:23 WIB

Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), said that he supports the number 1 candidate for Jakarta governor, Ridwan Kamil (RK)-Suswono in the Jakarta gubernatorial election of 2024. Read also: Jokowi will participate in the big RK-Suswono campaign this weekend However, Jokowi was reluctant to boast that the support he provided could increase RK-Suswono's electability ahead of the November 27, 2024 vote. He said sovereignty is in the hands of the people. “Sovereignty is in the hands of the people. Sovereignty is in the hands of the people, it is the people who decide everything,” Jokowi said in Central Jakarta, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Read also: Ridwan Kamil Attacks Mas Pram Ahok, Gets His Sap, Drunk Student Behavior Until Oral Sex Jokowi also said that his efforts to support RK-Suswono were an effort. “We’re just trying, we’re making an effort,” he continued.  The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with Jakarta Governor Candidate Number 01 Ridwan Kamil in Central Jakarta Read also: United Jakarta Kiai Forum Says Cawagub Suswono's Speech Is Not Religious Blasphemy On the other hand, Jokowi said he had no objections and would attend the blusukan accompanying Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. He said he would if he was invited. Jokowi also conveyed the same regarding his participation in the grand campaign. “If you are invited, if you are invited,” Jokowi said. The reasons why Jokowi supports RK Jokowi previously said that he openly supported Ridwan Kamil in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election. The former Jakarta governor admitted that he supported Ridwan Kamil because of his background. “Why do I (support) Ridwan Kamil? Because of his track record. I repeat, why am I Ridwan Kamil? Because of his track record,” Jokowi said in Central Jakarta, Monday, November 18 2024. According to him, the former mayor of Bandung has experience. He also invited Jakarta residents to join Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's victory.

According to him, the figure of 51 percent is not difficult. Because in the 2024 presidential election, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka can also win 58.5 percent. “Now it is up to all of you, all of you, to act in this very limited time,” Jokowi said. Next page The reasons why Jokowi supports RK

