Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to lifting 250 million people out of poverty in his remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and Modi are among the leaders attending the two-day conference at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro.

In his remarks at the G20 meeting on 'Social Inclusion and Combating Hunger and Poverty', Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's strategy of merging conventional practices with progressive tactics.

He noted that two important elements of this effort are the country's emphasis on organic farming and the encouragement of climate-resilient crops.

Here are 5 things PM Modi said at the G20 summit:

1. Prime Minister Modi outlined his speech in a series of articles on X, highlighting the significant progress India has made in the fight against hunger and poverty.

“At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, he spoke during the session on the “Fight against hunger and poverty”. This is an important topic and success in this area will go a long way towards lasting progress. During my address, I spoke about India's efforts, including how we have worked collectively to lift 250 million people out of the clutches of poverty,” PM Modi wrote on X.

2. “India believes in the “Back to Basics” and “Walk to the Future” approaches. This is why we are emphasizing organic farming, popularizing millets (known as Shree Anna in India) and encouraging climate resilient crop varieties,” PM Modi added.

Furthermore, he also highlighted India's achievement in providing free rations to 800 million people. He also discussed efforts to ensure health care for the elderly and disadvantaged.

3. According to PTI, Modi praised Brazil's G20 presidency for implementing “people-centric decisions” taken at the bloc's summit in New Delhi last year, during a speech on the day of opening of the meeting.

4. Food, energy and fertilizer crises caused by international conflicts have the greatest negative effects on the Global South, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the G20 should prioritize its problems and goals . During the Rio negotiations, he stressed, the Indian presidency of the G20's call for “One Earth, One Family, One Future” remained relevant.

“I would like to say that the countries of the South are the hardest hit by the food, energy and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts,” he said. “Our discussions can therefore only be fruitful if we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South,” he said.

5. The Prime Minister delivered this speech at the G20 meeting on “social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty”. The highlight of the first day was the formation of a global coalition to fight poverty and hunger, which received the support of at least 80 countries.

In an article, Modi called the project “commendable” and said it represented a major step towards ensuring food security and improving the lives of disadvantaged communities across the world. “India is committed to fully supporting this effort.”

During the session, the Prime Minister said India is promoting climate resilient crop varieties, popularizing millets and emphasizing organic farming because it believes in 'Back to Basics' methods and “Walk towards the future”.

“It is a great satisfaction that we have prioritized the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). We focused on inclusive development, women-led development and youth power,” he said, adding: “And we gave wings to the hopes and aspirations of the Global South. It is clear that One Earth One Family One Future is as relevant at this summit as it was last year.

The theme of India's G20 presidency was based on the ancient Sanskrit scripture Maha Upanishad. “Maintaining our focus on women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit,” Modi added.