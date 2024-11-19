Politics
5 things PM Modi said at the G20 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to lifting 250 million people out of poverty in his remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and Modi are among the leaders attending the two-day conference at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro.
In his remarks at the G20 meeting on 'Social Inclusion and Combating Hunger and Poverty', Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's strategy of merging conventional practices with progressive tactics.
He noted that two important elements of this effort are the country's emphasis on organic farming and the encouragement of climate-resilient crops.
Here are 5 things PM Modi said at the G20 summit:
1. Prime Minister Modi outlined his speech in a series of articles on X, highlighting the significant progress India has made in the fight against hunger and poverty.
“At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, he spoke during the session on the “Fight against hunger and poverty”. This is an important topic and success in this area will go a long way towards lasting progress. During my address, I spoke about India's efforts, including how we have worked collectively to lift 250 million people out of the clutches of poverty,” PM Modi wrote on X.
At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, he spoke during the session on combating hunger and poverty. This is an important topic and success in this area will go a long way towards lasting progress. During my speech, I spoke about India's efforts, including how we pic.twitter.com/tHXzLIJkM2
-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
2. “India believes in the “Back to Basics” and “Walk to the Future” approaches. This is why we are emphasizing organic farming, popularizing millets (known as Shree Anna in India) and encouraging climate resilient crop varieties,” PM Modi added.
Furthermore, he also highlighted India's achievement in providing free rations to 800 million people. He also discussed efforts to ensure health care for the elderly and disadvantaged.
He highlighted how India is providing free rations to 800 million people, strengthening the fight against hunger. He also spoke about the initiatives undertaken to ensure high quality and affordable health care for the poor and the elderly, measures aimed at strengthening the financial autonomy of the populations.
-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
India believes in Back to Basics and March to Future approaches. This is why we are emphasizing organic farming, popularizing millet (known as Shree Anna in India) and encouraging climate-resilient crop varieties.
-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
3. According to PTI, Modi praised Brazil's G20 presidency for implementing “people-centric decisions” taken at the bloc's summit in New Delhi last year, during a speech on the day of opening of the meeting.
4. Food, energy and fertilizer crises caused by international conflicts have the greatest negative effects on the Global South, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the G20 should prioritize its problems and goals . During the Rio negotiations, he stressed, the Indian presidency of the G20's call for “One Earth, One Family, One Future” remained relevant.
“I would like to say that the countries of the South are the hardest hit by the food, energy and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts,” he said. “Our discussions can therefore only be fruitful if we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South,” he said.
5. The Prime Minister delivered this speech at the G20 meeting on “social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty”. The highlight of the first day was the formation of a global coalition to fight poverty and hunger, which received the support of at least 80 countries.
In an article, Modi called the project “commendable” and said it represented a major step towards ensuring food security and improving the lives of disadvantaged communities across the world. “India is committed to fully supporting this effort.”
During the session, the Prime Minister said India is promoting climate resilient crop varieties, popularizing millets and emphasizing organic farming because it believes in 'Back to Basics' methods and “Walk towards the future”.
“It is a great satisfaction that we have prioritized the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). We focused on inclusive development, women-led development and youth power,” he said, adding: “And we gave wings to the hopes and aspirations of the Global South. It is clear that One Earth One Family One Future is as relevant at this summit as it was last year.
The theme of India's G20 presidency was based on the ancient Sanskrit scripture Maha Upanishad. “Maintaining our focus on women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit,” Modi added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/5-things-pm-modi-said-at-g20-summit-13836485.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump transition news: What eliminating the Department of Education could mean for students and schools
- One Wood helps team to the table tennis final
- How long-range missiles hitting inside Russia will change the war in Ukraine | BBC News
- Starmer asked why the farmers are taking to the streets
- For lung cancer, a scan may be the only way
- Walker was hit by a 2.4 magnitude earthquake Monday night
- Analysis: Lula warmly receives Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader shows caution
- Yorktown, WL and Wakefield players chosen all-region in hockey
- By coming down the mountain in the Jakarta-Central Java regional elections, Jokowi is seen as preparing Gibran for the 2029 presidential election
- UK snow latest: New ice warning for UK as snow causes travel disruption
- US envoy visits Beirut as Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire talks gain momentum
- UFC fans tell CNN why they like Trump