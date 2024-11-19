'Morning Joe' hosts say they met Trump at Mar-a-Lago





MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, fierce critics of President-elect Donald Trump, say they went to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with him to reopen lines of communication that would better serve their viewers' morning show.

With feelings still raw two weeks after the election, their trip to Trump's Florida home didn't go over well with many Morning Joe fans and critics.

The show's presenting team had been so critical of Trump that in September Scarborough said it was not possible to compare him to Hitler. MSNBC pulled Morning Joe off the air Monday following the attempted assassination of Trump last summer.

On Monday's show, the hosts said they contacted Trump last Thursday and met with him the next day. It was the first time we had seen him in seven years, Brzezinski said.

She said Trump was cheerful and optimistic, even though the three discussed topics on which they disagreed.

What we agreed on was to restart communications, she said. Her father, the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, a national security adviser in Jimmy Carter's administration, often spoke with world leaders he disagreed with, and she said he was also the work of journalists and commentators.

To those who wonder why we would talk to the president-elect in such tense moments, especially between us, I guess my answer would be: why wouldn't we? » said Brzezinski.

Trump confirmed the meeting in an interview with Fox News Digital. I really appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication, he said. In many ways, it's a shame this wasn't done a long time ago.

Not everyone reacted the same way. On The View Monday, co-host Sunny Hostin said the country needs a free press willing to speak truth to power and she didn't think it was necessary to go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. A co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said she was very grateful to the MSNBC hosts for recognizing how many people voted for Trump.

Jeff Jarvis, author of the BuzzMachine blog and retired journalism professor at the City University of New York, said online that it was a disgusting display of anticipatory obedience.

Several conservative commentators were also unimpressed. Talk show host Buck Sexton, in an article on X, called the meeting astonishing. Trump's victory is so complete that Morning Joe has completely surrendered, Sexton wrote. Veteran cable news personality Greta Van Susteren called it crawling.

Morning Joe, like many shows on MSNBC, has seen its ratings drop precipitously since the election as its liberal audience takes a breather. It's a similar post-election pattern to years past with viewers supporting the losing party. After a break, many usually come back.

Neither host was available to speak to a reporter after the show, a network spokesperson said. Scarborough seemed to anticipate criticism when speaking about the decision to meet with Trump.

Don't get me wrong, he said. We are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump. We are here to report on him and hopefully provide you with some information.

In the same interview with Fox News, Trump said he had an obligation to the American public to be open and available to the press. However, if it is not treated fairly, it will end, he said.

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbau der.

