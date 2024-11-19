Xi Jinping's suite in Braslia has 'imported' mattresses and armored windows





The Chinese president will visit Lula at the Palcio da Alvorada, in Brasilia (DF), after completing his agenda at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Redão Terra







Xi Jinping, Chinese President, at the G20 summit Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes A large security structure has been established in Brasilia (DF), where Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Lula (PT) next Wednesday 20. In an “empty” hotel, the delegation provided armored windows and even an “imported” mattress. , brought back from China, for the presidential suite. Xi Jinping is in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, which takes place between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19, and will travel to Brasilia next Wednesday, where he will meet Lula at the Palácio da Alvorada. This is the Chinese president's second visit to Brazil. The first took place in 2019, during a BRICS meeting, and had a similar security system. According to journalist Julia Duailibi, Globo TelevisionXi Jinping will stay at a resort located just under a kilometer from Alvorada. The place was “empty” by the Chinese delegation, who brought in all the furniture and requested that most of the employees be released during their stay. Those who remain must wear a badge identifying authorized access to the location. Residents and guests were also left homeless, with the exception of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, who has been living there since the end of 2022. When questioned, the minister even joked about “permission”: “Xi is a brother “. The Chinese delegation's meals also benefit from their own security system inside the hotel. With employees hired by the Chinese government, the stay will have three breakfast areas, a larger one, a smaller one for civil servants and another, outside, for 200 people. During his visit to Brasilia, the Chinese president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Lula, in Alvorada, and the two leaders are expected to make a joint statement. In the evening, he will be welcomed at the Itamaraty Palace for a dinner offered by Lula and the first lady, Janja.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.terra.com.br/planeta/suite-de-xi-jinping-em-brasilia-tem-colchao-importado-e-janelas-blindadas,5f8a82ed27c7ffb6b82e88036b99078043ur95pk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos