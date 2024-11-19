Imran Khan ready to hold talks with 'powerful quarters' ahead of 'do or die protest'





PTI founder Imran Khan gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of the general elections in Karachi, July 4, 2018. Reuters

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares for a 'do or die' protest in Islamabad on November 24, incarcerated founder Imran Khan has given the go-ahead to the party's top leaders to protest maintain with “powerful quarters”, declared his lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, the lawyer said the former prime minister had authorized PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to hold negotiations with “powerful circles” after the two leaders met the party chief at Adiala prison.

Giving details of the meeting, Chaudhry said, Gandapur and lawyer Gohar went to Adiala jail to seek permission to hold talks “if contact is established”.

“Imran has given the green light to hold negotiations only with powerful circles and on the basis of the demands of the PTI,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (left), former Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Reuters/Instagram/@ptiofficial/KP Assembly website

In response to a question, the lawyer said the November 24 protest would only end when “the demands are met.” Meanwhile, he said, Gandapur briefed the former prime minister about preparations related to the upcoming protest.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Prison, Aleema Khan Imran's sister confirmed the development, saying the incarcerated founder had given the go-ahead only to seek the return of the “stolen warrant”.

“He [Imran] authorized to hold negotiations for the release of imprisoned workers and leaders and the restoration of democracy in the country,” she said, adding that the former prime minister set until Thursday as the deadline for party leaders hold negotiations with the most powerful quarters.

“November 24 would turn into a celebration if the stolen warrant was returned,” she added.

Responding to a question, Aleema said Imran had asked for talks with the establishment as the existing leaders themselves claimed that they had no real power.

In response to a question about whether a political party should negotiate with political parties or with the establishment, she said that when the parties have “surrendered”, then negotiations will take place with those who “hold the real power” .

The statements contradict the PTI's official position, as party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram earlier today ruled out the possibility of holding talks with stakeholders ahead of their planned nationwide protest.

Speaking to Geo News' 'Naya Pakistan' on Sunday, Akram said, “There is no possibility of negotiations with the government or the establishment before the protest.”

However, a report by The News said that high-level contact had been made between the party founded by Imran Khan and a senior member of the government to work on a “possible breakthrough”.

A source said the first contact was positive. The News has the names of people to contact on both sides, but the information was shared on the condition that their names not be released.

According to the source, the government contact person will take the powers in place into confidence and if things develop positively, the PTI could cancel its protest march on November 24, in exchange for certain assurances that its demands will be met.

KP CM Gandapur had earlier told The News that he would raise in the Apex Committee the issue of Imran Khan, PTI and the lingering tension between his party and the military establishment.

