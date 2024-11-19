Jokowi once asked Prabowo to reduce tax amnesty, here is proof





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo had mandated the next government, now led by Prabowo Subianto, to reduce fiscal easing policies such as tax amnesty with the aim of reducing inequality socioeconomic. This is what is stated in the initial draft of the Government Work Plan (RKP) for 2025, which will later become one of the working references of President Prabowo's government. The RKP contains various policy directions, particularly regarding fiscal management and efforts to maintain the economy. In the RKP 2025 draft, Jokowi's government set a target tax revenue ratio of 10 to 12 percent to gross domestic product (GDP), an increase from the achievement tax rate 2023 by 10.21%. RKP 2025 also emphasizes tax policy as part of efforts to reduce inequality, including including it in the policy direction of the Gini ratio. The government plans to strengthen fiscal policy for equitable redistribution, particularly in favor of high-income groups. Interestingly, Jokowi, through RKP 2025, plans to reduce tax easing – a topic he spent a lot of time on when he was president. “Increase tax revenues and start reducing policies related to tax easing (tax amnesty)”, written in the preliminary document of RKP 2025, cited Tuesday (11/19/2024). However, there is no other explanation regarding the reduction in tax easing or tax amnesty which is written in the RKP 2025. The reason is, tax amnesty implemented only twice, notably in 2016 through the tax amnesty program (Tax amnesty) and in 2022 via the Voluntary Disclosures Program (P.P.S.). Preliminary draft Government Work Plan (RKP) for 2025. / doc. Ministry of National Development Planning-Bappenas Zoom Several months after the initial draft of RKP 2025 was discussed, then it was stipulated that Regulation Number 2/2024 of the Minister of National Development Planning regarding the draft of RKP 2025, discussion of tax amnesty resurfaced. The reason is that the House of Representatives (DPR) included a draft law (RUU) regarding amendments to Law (UU) number 11/2016 regarding tax amnesty, aka tax amnesty, in the National Legislation Program proposed or Priority Prolegnas 2025. For the record, before the Legislative Body of the DPR (Baleg) held two plenary meetings with the heads of the DPR commissions, namely Monday (10/28/2024) and Tuesday (11/12/2024). During these two meetings, no proposal for a tax amnesty bill emerged either from Commission XI, which deals with state finances, or from other committees. This proposal only emerged during a working meeting between DPR Baleg and the government and DPD on Monday (11/18/2024) afternoon. At that time, the tax amnesty bill was drafted as a proposal from DPR Baleg. In the evening, during the meeting, the DPR Legislative Body (Baleg) designated the bill as a proposal of Commission XI of the DPR and included it in the list of priority proposals of Prolegnas 2025. “The main thing is [surat dari Komisi XI tersebut] “approved the proposed addition to the bill regarding amendments to Law Number 11/2016 regarding tax amnesty,” said Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Baleg Sturman Panjaitan, Monday (11/18/2024 ) evening.Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak)

