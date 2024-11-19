Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Guyana on Tuesday, and it is quite special as it will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American country in 56 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO) Speaking to ANI, Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit S Telang welcomed the visit and said, “The significance of the visit lies in the fact that our two countries have traditionally enjoyed very close relations. warm and, I would say, historic. And this visit, which is happening after almost five decades, or 56 years to be precise, is a symbol of the deep friendship, mutual trust and the kind of cooperation that our two countries have experienced over the years. » He added that India and Guyana aim to strengthen cooperation in key areas including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, renewable energy, information and technology technology. communication and education. Telang also highlighted the strong cultural and historical ties between India and Guyana, noting that almost 40 percent of Guyana's population is of Indian origin. “We also have a growing Indian community here in Guyana, which includes students, professionals and, of course, people engaged in commerce. There is a lot of enthusiasm, enthusiasm and optimism about this visit. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will create new momentum in our partnership,” he said. He further highlighted India's engagement with CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) member states, of which Guyana is a member. “India works very closely with CARICOM member states. This is also part of our initiative called Voice of Global South. During our G20 presidency, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we launched the Voice of Global South initiative. Many CARICOM leaders actively participated in these summits and shared their views,” he said. The formal structure of India-Guyana relations includes a bilateral joint commission at the ministerial level, the fourth session of which was held in Georgetown in May 2008, and periodic consultations between the foreign ministries, the third session of which was held in Georgetown in May 2008. was held in Georgetown in July. 2011, Joint Cultural Exchange Program and Business Consultancy between Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICC) and Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). Cooperation between the two countries in sharing development experiences is mainly through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) under which fifty scholarships are awarded every year in various courses. In addition, certain experts are also sent occasionally to Guyana, upon request, in specific areas of activity. Several other scholarships are also available for Guyanese to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, masters, medical and other courses under the various ICCR scholarship programs. So far, more than 600 Indian academics have undergone training under ITEC. India has offered credit facilities to Guyana for use in mutually agreed designated areas, including agriculture and information technology. Indian companies have also expressed interest in biofuels, energy, minerals and pharmaceuticals. The total trading volume remains low, although the trend is positive and encouraging. The Prime Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues of collaboration, strengthen ties between India and Guyana and encourage regional partnerships. (ANI)

