Imran Khan authorizes lawyer Gohar and Gandapur to enter into negotiations with the establishment





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has given the go-ahead to senior PTI members Ali Amin Gandapur and lawyer Gohar to hold negotiations with the establishment, confirmed Aleema Khan .

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Prison after a meeting with Imran, Aleema relayed her message, calling on the nation to come together on November 24 in a show of solidarity, similar to that of February 8, reported Express News.

“He said November 24 was a crucial day. We must mobilize to reclaim our right to vote, just as we defended our ideology earlier this year,” she said.

According to Aleema, Imran Khan said, “The Constitution was violated by stealing votes. The PTI became an ideological party on February 8. In 1970 we had ideological elections, but in 1985 Zia-ul-Haq introduced non-party elections, which effectively ended ideological politics. On February 8, our freedom, our party tickets and even the party itself were taken away from us. Since that election day, there has not been an election like the one in February. 8 all over the world.

She also said Khan had ordered PTI supporters to remain peaceful, saying: “We are not here to create chaos. We are fighting peacefully for our ideological rights on November 24.”

During the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur and lawyer Gohar sought permission to approach the establishment for talks, to which Khan agreed, highlighting three key demands. “Imran said: 'We are a political party open to dialogue, but we will focus on our three fundamental demands,'” she shared.

One of the demands, she noted, is the release of PTI members whom Imran described as “unjustly detained”, including Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar Cheema.

Aleema noted that if Imran is granted bail in the ongoing Toshakhana case, he intends to personally lead the November 24 protest.

Otherwise, PTI leaders and supporters will come together in his name. She called on residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to join the protest and expressed hope that negotiations with the authorities would progress.

“If successful, the November 24 rally could turn into a celebration,” she said, adding that the government had until Thursday to respond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2510593/imran-khan-authorises-barrister-gohar-gandapur-to-initiate-talks-with-establishment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos