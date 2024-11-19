Russia threatens 'nuclear response' to Biden's 'reckless' long-range missiles after days of escalation leaves Ukraine on the brink





Vladimir Putin has threatened a “nuclear response” to any “joint attack” against Russia by Ukraine backed by a Western ally. In a stern warning issued Tuesday, Moscow said it “reserves the right” to use nuclear weapons in the event of “aggression” against Russia or Belarus with conventional weapons if it creates a “critical threat to their sovereignty. The threat emerged as Putin signed Russia's new nuclear doctrine into force – which the Kremlin said was necessary to impress upon potential enemies the inevitability of retaliation in the event of an attack on Russia or its allies. Kremlin spokesman – and Putin's image doctor – Dmitry Peskov called the new doctrine “a very important text”, with the Russian prime minister signing it just a day after his US counterpart Joe Biden approved it. Ukraine's use of long-range American weapons. The threat appeared as Vladimir Putin signed the entry into force of the new Russian nuclear doctrine. REUTERS On Monday, Russia called Biden's endorsement 'reckless and dangerous' – Peskov lashed out at incumbent Biden for 'pouring fuel into the fire and continuing to cause tension around this conflict' . Security sources said the American green light for Ukraine's use of U.S.-made ATACMS missiles came in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to help fight the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk. But Biden has yet to endorse Britain's move to equip Ukraine with similar long-range Storm Shadow missiles – despite months of lobbying by Sir Keir Starmer's government. Downing Street is remaining tight-lipped about what the US is or isn't letting the UK do – a spokesperson said Number 10 “would not engage in speculation” about Storm Shadow. LATEST ON UKRAINE: Starmer has been lobbying the United States for months to allow Britain to equip Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles. REUTERS But Ukraine is working to use Western weapons to strike Russia, as part of Volodymyr Zelensky's much-lauded “victory plan.” He says he is effectively forced to fight with his hands tied because his troops cannot reach the sources of Putin's air attacks on his country. Swaths of these attacks rocked Ukraine on Saturday evening, when Russian missile barrages attempted to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Russia had launched a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones – its most devastating assault in three months. Zelensky said Russia launched a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones REUTERS Then, hours later, Biden approved the use of long-range U.S. missiles. George Barros, a senior analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, said the U.S. endorsement was a last resort decision by Biden ahead of Trump's second presidency. He said: “I think Biden and his advisers are basically trying to do what they can do while they still hold the reins of power in government, before handing it back to President-elect Trump in January.”

