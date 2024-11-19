Trump's sentencing date appears to have been postponed | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's scheduled Nov. 26 sentencing in his Manhattan criminal case appears to have been postponed, according to a court calendar entry released Tuesday.

This postponement comes as many wonder about the fate of this procedure the day after her victory over Kamala Harris.

Prosecutors handling Donald Trump's criminal case in Manhattan are expected to submit documents Tuesday outlining how they believe the case should proceed in light of the election.

The expected filing comes a week after Judge Juan Merchan delayed his ruling on Trump's presidential immunity request. Mercan's postponement followed complaints from the prosecution and defense seeking a delay in proceedings after Trump's victory.

The filing this week would follow several postponements of Trump's sentencing in his state-level case. On May 30, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a plot to influence the 2016 election.

The verdict appeared poised to deal a potentially fatal blow to Trump's campaign as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. The campaign of Joe Biden, then a candidate for re-election, noted: no one is above the law in an email shortly after the jury's decision.

Indeed, the criminal case against Trump presented him as a man who appeared to lack the morality required for the office. The prosecution said Trump falsely recorded reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen of a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels so she would keep quiet about a alleged sexual relationship with Trump, as legal fees.

Prosecutors told jurors the inaccuracies were recorded to hide Trump's violation of New York election law, which makes it criminal to promote the election of any person to office through illicit means.

Jurors were told these illegal means amounted to a $130,000 reward for Daniels. The money was, they say, an illegal campaign contribution because it was paid to boost Trump's 2016 candidacy above the $2,700 individual contribution limit.

Trump's opinion polls ran throughout the trial, and he did not lose support despite becoming the first former or sitting U.S. president to not only face a criminal trial but also be convicted of a crime. He was chosen as the Republican presidential nominee and defeated Kamala Harris on November 5 in the presidential race.

Trump's original sentencing date was July 10. That procedure was postponed following the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1 ruling that granted sitting presidents broad immunity for official acts performed while in office.

Trump's team pushed Merchan to delay his sentencing following the Supreme Court's decision. Trump also attempted to challenge his conviction, referencing the Supreme Court's decision.

Merchan agreed to review the legal issues and postponed sentencing until Sept. 18 if it is still necessary. In August, Trump's lawyers requested additional time, arguing they needed it to potentially appeal Merchan's decision.

On September 6, Merchan pushed back Trump's sentencing to November 26, a few weeks after Election Day, writing that the situation was fraught with complexities. This delay, Merchan said, was intended to avoid any appearance, even unwarranted, that the proceedings have been affected or seek to affect the upcoming presidential election in which the defendant is a candidate.

On November 10, the prosecution sent an email to Merchan noting that Trump's lawyers had asked them to agree to a postponement in order to consider a number of arguments based on the impact on this proceeding of the results of the presidential election; upcoming certification of the defendants as president-elect on January 6, 2025; and his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances and that the arguments raised by defense counsel in correspondence with People on Friday require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests of (1) a jury verdict of guilty at trial. who has the presumption of regularity; and (2) the office of the president, prosecutors said in their missive.

Prosecutors asked Merchan to give them time to evaluate recent developments and give them until Nov. 19 to indicate what they believe are appropriate steps moving forward. Prosecutors said they spoke with Trump's team and agreed to the request.

The weekend after prosecutors filed the case, Trump's lawyers argued that there were strong reasons for the requested stay, and ultimately the dismissal of the case in the interest of justice.

Trump's victory thwarted his other criminal cases, including federal election interference and classified documents cases. Georgia's statewide election case is on pause pending an appeal following news that Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis hired a man she had a relationship with liaison as prosecutor.

