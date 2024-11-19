Xi Jinping launches eight key actions to support Southern countries at G20 and promises major investments





In his first remarks at the G20 summit, Xi said China would support global development with eight actions, including building a “high-quality Belt and Road” initiative, his flagship foreign policy plan that is directing significant Chinese investment toward infrastructure projects in the developing world. Learn more

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a series of measures to support the “South” during a gathering of Group of 20 (G20) leaders in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Monday. In his first remarks at the G20 summit, Xi said China would support global development with eight actions, including building a “high-quality Belt and Road” initiative, his flagship foreign policy plan that is directing significant Chinese investment toward infrastructure projects in the developing world. He also announced that China, alongside Brazil, South Africa and the African Union, was launching an “International Cooperation Initiative for Open Science” intended to channel scientific and technological innovations to countries in the South. “China supports the G20 in implementing practical cooperation for the benefit of countries in the South,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, adding that Chinese imports from developing countries are expected to exceed $8 trillion by 2030. “China has always been a member of the 'South', a reliable and long-term partner of developing countries, as well as an activist and contributor to global development,” Xi added. “China does not seek to be a single player, but rather hopes that 100 flowers will bloom and it will work hand in hand with the large number of developing countries to achieve modernization. » Xi's focus on the Global South comes as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his peers from developing economies push for a more central role in multilateral negotiations. The two leaders will meet in Brasilia on Wednesday, as Xi ends his stay in Brazil with a state visit. Brazil has made great strides in raising the voices of the Global South by insisting that the African Union should be an official member of the G20, citing the example of the European Union. The AU is fully participating in this year's G20 on behalf of African nations. Although the rise of the Global South within the G20 has caused some unease among the richest countries, it represents an opportunity for China, given its close economic and political ties with most developing countries, in particularly in Africa, where it is a major lender. The G20 was launched after the 2007 financial crisis to include major emerging economies in negotiations previously limited to the Group of Seven industrialized countries, and has become a key venue for economic and financial cooperation. It accounts for around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world's population. The concept of the Global South emerged to designate developing, emerging or low-income countries, mainly located in the Southern Hemisphere, and replaced the term “Third World” after the Cold War of 1945-1990.

