Our vision of a free, open and secure maritime network resonates around the world: PM Modi

Stating that oceans are a common heritage for nations and societies, as well as a lifeline for international trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over the last decade, the capacity of the country's ports has been doubled. By improving port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity through highways, railways and river networks, we have transformed India's coastline, Mr. Modi said in a message from his Nigeria camp office delivered on Tuesday at the ongoing inaugural edition of the Sagarmanthan Thought Leadership Summit: The Great Oceans Dialogue organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in partnership with Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Today, the security and prosperity of nations are intertwined with the oceans, and recognizing the potential of the oceans, several transformative measures have been taken to strengthen India's maritime capabilities, the Prime Minister said. Our vision of a free, open and secure maritime network, whether in the Indian Ocean or the Indo-Pacific region, resonates around the world. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative sees marine resources as a key pillar for the growth of nations. This ocean dialogue further strengthens the rules-based global order and strengthens peace, trust and friendship among nations. Highlighting India's rich maritime heritage and steps taken to develop the sector, Modi said India's maritime tradition dates back thousands of years and is among the richest in the world. The prosperous port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations, he added. Thanks to our sustained efforts to bring modernization, digitalization and mechanization to the sector, we have overcome the problems of inefficiency, which are now a thing of the past. Since India has a rich talent pool as well as the resources to become a major shipbuilding country, we aim to enter the top 10 shipbuilding countries by 2030 while striving to become the world's top 5 by 2047, a key step towards achievement. of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi jis Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are also confident that the rich pool of resources and a vibrant democratic framework will encourage our ports to handle 10 billion tonnes of cargo by 2047, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, Sarbananda Sonowal, during the closing ceremony of Sagarmanthan. The two-day dialogue that began on Monday brought together more than 1,700 participants, including more than 215 delegates from 60 countries.

