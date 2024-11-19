Measuring the strength of Jokowi's support against Anies Baswedan in the Jakarta regional elections





Measuring the support strength of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Anies Baswedan in the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections Photo/Instagram of Arif Julianto and Anies Baswedan.

JAKARTA – Voting Jakarta World Championships 2024 there are only a few days left. The battle between the candidate pair (Paslon) for the post of governor and deputy governor number 1 Ridwan Kamil-Suswono and the candidate pair number 3 Pramono Anung-Rano Karno is becoming more and more fierce before the voting day, the November 27. – Votingthere are only a few days left. The battle between the candidate pair (Paslon) for the post of governor and deputy governor number 1 Ridwan Kamil-Suswono and the candidate pair number 3 Pramono Anung-Rano Karno is becoming more and more fierce before the voting day, the November 27. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono or RIDO received the approval of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father was hanging out with Ridwan Kamil (RK) at a cafe in Central Jakarta (Jakpus), Monday evening (11/18/2024). In fact, Jokowi urged volunteers supporting RIDO to continue moving forward in the last seconds before the Jakarta governorship election. Volunteers, said Jokowi, must not stop introducing RIDO pairs and socialization programs to achieve victory. Photo/Arif Julianto “Now it is up to all of you, ladies and gentlemen, to act in this very limited time,” Jokowi said during a meeting with Ridwan Kamil (RK) in Central Jakarta, Monday (11/18). /2024) evening. A few days earlier, Pramono-Rano went to Anies Baswedan's house, Lebak Bulus, Jakarta, Friday (11/15/2024). The moment was shared on the Instagram accounts of the three personalities. At the meeting, Anies was accompanied by his wife Fery Farhati and spokesperson Sahrin Hamid. Pramono-Doel was seen interacting with Anies about Jakarta and laughing out loud. “This morning I welcome the rising sun, discussing the city of Jakarta and its future with Mas Pramono Anung and Bang Rano Karno at home,” Anies wrote on the Instagram page @aniesbaswedan.

