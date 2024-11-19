Xi Jinping calls out Labor hypocrisy on foreign policy





November 19, 2024 – 7:00 a.m. Keir Starmer made headlines meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil yesterday. Could this mark a new change of direction in Britain's China policy? Labor has hardly been more open about its intentions abroad than in any other policy area, and China is no different. But the fundamental dilemma that Beijing poses for British policy has not changed. The UK is not (yet) the kind of country targeted by initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, although Beijing could be better at building our infrastructure than we are currently, but it is not difficult to understand why improving relations with Beijing would attract a The government is desperate for any sign of growth. The challenge is that, even in the world of trade, it is very difficult to have fair competition with China because it does not respect Western rules. Every major Chinese company benefits from political control, and many are notorious for intellectual property theft anyway. This dilemma is best illustrated by what Labor will do about the National Security and Investment (NSI) Act. Passed by the previous government, this legislation gives the state more powers to intervene and block company takeovers in strategically important sectors or where there is a major security risk. But this increased security comes at a price. Generally speaking, the greater the possibilities for government, i.e. politically motivated, intervention in such matters, the worse the overall investment environment in the country concerned. Yet while such concern for security may prove to be a good decision in the long term, relaxing the rules is more likely to lead to short-term results. This goes doubly for big strategic shifts such as expanding domestic capacity in sectors like microchips: it's expensive, and Beijing has a large reserve of disposable cash.

The CCP knows this. It is not surprising that Xi took the time to praise Starmers growth plan; Generally speaking, the more British politicians focus on global growth, the less weight they give to national and global security arguments, something that George Osborne's short-lived golden age can attest to. Some Labor figures have hinted at a tougher line within the opposition. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds attacked the conservatives' proposals to rationalize the INS Law. And Rachel Reeves gave a lecture on Securonomics which was also the title of a brochure Work together by Hamish Falconer, now FCDO Minister. There are also many examples of Labor moving in a more conciliatory direction. Last month, Angela Rayner called in the plans for a so-called super-embassy in east London, which had previously been blocked; one of Reeves' advisors easier access to the Treasury for Shein; and David Lammy, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, refused to describe the persecution of the Uyghurs by Beijing as genocide. Speaking of Lammy, he also defended the government's plan to pay Mauritius to take the Chagos Islands, proposals which raise questions about the security of a critical British and American base given Port Louis' exposure to the Chinese influence. Then there remains the question of universities. There is serious concerns on the role of Confucius Institutes as vectors of the CCP's influence abroad. But with the government so desperate to support the sector that it increase feeswill this close the door to money from Beijing? For Starmer, who makes much of his background as a human rights lawyer, the China question must pose something of a personal dilemma. Beijing's human rights record is horrific, and these abuses are inextricably linked to its economic power. Even if he was critical of the country's human rights record yesterday, this will be a test to see what effect this has on actual policy.

After all, it is easy to be highly principled in opposition or in legal practice. It's much harder to stick with it when poll numbers are falling, the economy is stagnant, and a more relaxed approach to China offers opportunity after opportunity for an easy short-term victory.

