Michael Gove backs Peter Mandelson over William Hague in race to become chancellor of Oxford





Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more Michael Gove has backed his Labor counterpart Peter Mandelson over former Tory leader William Hague in their bid to become the next chancellor of Oxford University. The competition for the prestigious role came down to a battle between the two political heavyweights. Mr Gove, who previously served in David Cameron's cabinet alongside Lord Hague, showed his support for Lord Mandelson on social media, reposting a campaign video of the Labor veteran. His support comes days after Lord Hague attacked Lord Mandelson, arguing the role was not compatible with Labor peers' current hopes of also becoming the UK's ambassador to the US. open image in gallery Michael Gove reposted a video of Lord Mandelson on social media ( PA Archives ) Lord Mandelson helped Labor win three general elections under Sir Tony Blair, including the 2001 election which forced Lord Hague to resign as leader of the Conservatives. The video, reposted by Mr Gove, shows Lord Mandelson touting his credentials as chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University, saying he is the only candidate with that level of experience. Whoever the new chancellor is will need to make a very big contribution to keeping Oxford at the top of its game, he said. Mr Gove – the former Secretary of State and now editor of the right-wing Spectator newspaper – also published an opinion piece by Lord Mandelson in the magazine in early November, titled: My bid to become Chancellor of Oxford, in which he argued that they must focus on being a global ambassador and fundraiser for the university. Mr Goves' support for the Labor heavyweight comes despite the two men's widely divergent views on Brexit, with Lord Mandelson one of the most prominent voices against the UK leaving the European Union. Meanwhile, Mr Gove was leading the Brexit campaign. This weekend, Lord Hague questioned Lord Mandelson's claim that he was able to hold positions in Oxford and the United States because the former was only a ceremonial figurehead. In an interview with The IndependentLord Hague said Lord Mandelson could not do the job in Oxford while living on the other side of the Atlantic. open image in gallery Lord Mandelson masterminded three Labor Party victories in general elections ( BBC ) It is important to be accessible and to be there [in Oxford]Lord Hague pointed out. You must be active and energetic. I say diplomatically that this is not compatible with full-time employment in another country. Being a ceremonial figurehead was only part of the job. This has changed over the last 20 years. Going to ceremonies and being a figurehead… also requires a physical presence in the country and in universities. But these days it involves much more… [such as] raise money and explain the brilliance of Oxford. It is really important to be active and energetic. The chancellor must be able to go there frequently. Lord Hague also rejected Lord Mandelson's claim that it was time to appoint a Labor chancellor, on the grounds that the post should not be a Conservative monopoly. open image in gallery Lord Hague denied that it would be possible for Lord Mandelson to carry out the work in Oxford while living in the United States. ( The Independent ) There have been good chancellors and they weren't all white conservatives, the former party leader said. The Independent. Mr Gove has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/uk/politics/peter-mandelson-michael-gove-oxford-chancellor-b2649806.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos