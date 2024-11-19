PM Modi holds talks with world leaders on sidelines of G20 summit to strengthen ties | Watch





Last update: November 19, 2024, 1:28 p.m. IST On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi on Monday interacted with several world leaders, including the US, UK, Italy, Singapore and Spain, among other countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit. (Image: X/@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Brazil to participate in the G20 summit, on Monday interacted with several world leaders, including those of the United States, Italy, France, Spain and Singapore, and discussed ways to improve and strengthen ties. The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is hosting the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi meets Biden PM Modi also met outgoing US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil and shared a photo of their meeting on his X account. It's always a pleasure to meet him,” the PM said Modi sharing the photo A video surfaced online showing the two leaders shaking hands at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. PM Modi meets Britain's Keir Starmer Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 summit, during which he expressed his desire to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology. We had a hugely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UK is a huge priority. In the coming years, we look forward to working closely together in areas such as technology, green energy, security, pic.twitter.com/eJk6hBnDJl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024 PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. He remarked that India-Italy friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet.” Happy to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our discussions focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology. We also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other similar areas. India-Italy friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet,” PM Modi said on social media platform X. Happy to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our discussions focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology. We also discussed how to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other similar areas. pic.twitter.com/BOUBBMeEov Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024 PM Modi meets French President Macron Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed ways to continue working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI. The Prime Minister also congratulated the French President on France's successful hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year. It is always a great joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron,” Modi said in a message on X. It is always an immense joy to meet my friend President Emmanuel Macron. He congratulated him on the successful organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year. We discussed how India and France will continue to work closely together in sectors such as space, energy and AI. pic.twitter.com/6aNxRtG8yP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024 PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong The Prime Minister also had a wonderful interaction with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. A wonderful interaction with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro,” PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi meets Spanish President Pedro Sanchez The Prime Minister also met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, who paid an official visit to India last month. From Vadodara to Rio, the interactions continue! A nice interaction with the President of the Spanish Government, Mr. Pedro Snchez,” Modi posted on X. PM Modi on Southern countries at G20 In a speech on the first day of the G20 summit on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said countries in the South are hardest hit by the food, energy and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts, and the G20 must focus on solving these challenges. Leaders of this influential group are expected to deliberate on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the situation in Gaza. (With contributions from the agency) News world PM Modi holds talks with world leaders on sidelines of G20 summit to strengthen ties | Watch

