Manhattan DA agrees to postpone sentencing of Donald Trump in hush money case

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it will agree to delay Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case to give prosecutors time to argue the president-elect's expected motion to dismiss the case .

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the district attorney's office also acknowledged that Trump would likely not be convicted until the end of the defendants' next presidential term. But the prosecutor believes Trump's felony conviction should stand.

These developments cap a historic and unprecedented turnaround in Trump's legal and political fortunes. A year ago, Trump faced four separate indictments. Now, as he prepares to take back the White House, Trump's lawyers' strategy to push all of his cases beyond the 2024 election has proven extremely successful, with both federal cases on the verge to be closed, the case of the State of Georgia having remained dormant for a long time. and the New York case is about to end indefinitely without trial.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to payments made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to repay a secret $130,000 payment made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her from talking about an alleged affair before the 2016 election. (Trump has denied the affair.)

In the letter to Merchan, the Manhattan district attorney argued that the judge should not throw out Trump's conviction.

No current law establishes that a president's temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the accused was not immune from prosecution criminal offenses and which is based on official conduct from which the accused is also not immune. , wrote the prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung called it a complete and definitive victory for President Trump.

Merchan was expected to rule last week on whether to overturn the conviction based on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling this summer that Trump should be granted broad immunity for official acts during his warrant and that official records cannot be used as evidence in a criminal trial.

But the district attorney's office acknowledged the unprecedented circumstances of Trump's election to the presidency, and Merchan's ruling was postponed.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the conviction should be overturned both because of the presidential immunity ruling and because he is set to return to the White House.

Suspension and removal are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern, Trump attorney Emil Bove wrote in emails with the court and the district attorney's office this month . Trump chose Bove to fill a high-ranking Justice Department position in his new administration.

Elie Honig, CNN's senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, said Tuesday that delaying Trump's sentencing was an inevitable result of his election.

Time was up, Honig said. We like to say that no one is above the law in this country, but the fact is that one person largely is, and that is the president, because of the immunity ruling and the DOJ's policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted.

It's sort of the cold, hard reality of how our system works, he added.

Sentencing was twice delayed before the election

Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last spring, the first of four indictments he would face in 2023.

It would ultimately be the only case against Trump to go to trial: the federal election subversion case was delayed indefinitely by the Supreme Court's immunity ruling; a federal judge appointed by Trump threw out the classified documents case; and the Georgia case stalled amid pressure from Trump and his co-defendants to have the Fulton County prosecutor removed from the case.

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts after a two-month trial.

But Trump's sentencing, originally scheduled for July, was twice delayed after the Supreme Court's immunity ruling prompted Trump's lawyers to file a motion to overturn the conviction. This effort, along with other tactics, including an attempt to bring the case to federal court, further delayed the proceedings and prompted Merchan to delay the sentencing decision and the immunity decision until after the November elections.

Trump's lawyers argued that the conviction should be overturned because the prosecutor's office relied on evidence related to Trump's official actions as president during his first term that should not have been presented to the jury during the trial.

Braggs' office said Trump's conviction should stand and that the evidence presented at trial was overwhelming.

