Starmer criticized for meeting China's Xi as Hong Kong freedom protesters jailed





Sir Keir Starmer has been criticized for meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping just hours before 45 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced for trying to field opposition candidates in an election. Among those sentenced were Benny Tai, sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Joshua Wong, sentenced to four years in prison, for subversion after being involved with the Hong Kong 47 activist and legislator group. These imprisonments represent the largest use of the authoritarian national security law adopted to suppress democracy in Hong Kong in 2019. Speaking on BBC Radio 4s Today program, former Hong Kong Democratic Party chairwoman Emily Lau suggested that Sir Keirs meet Xi at the G20 just hours before the sentencing, which meant UK-China agreements on governance of the territory before its handover in 1997 evaporated. open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA wire ) Ms Lau said she was not surprised by the sentences. We are very distressed and their families are of course devastated, she said. We were hoping that Hong Kong might be ready to turn a new leaf… but alas, we got the sentence this morning. We are very distressed. Taking aim at the Prime Minister: Of course, yesterday I saw on television the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Rio at the G20 meeting. I don't know. I'm not against people making money, but I certainly hope that the British government, the Prime Minister, will uphold the rights that he promised Hong Kong people in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. It seems like all these rights, the rule of law and everything else is evaporating. Downing Street said the prime minister raised the case of another jailed pro-democracy activist, Jimmy Lai, during a historic meeting with Xi Jinping on Monday, signaling he was ready to challenge China over its violations of human rights. However, the G20 meeting was supposed to mark a pragmatic approach towards China, the world's second largest economy, in an effort to develop trade. The Prime Minister even mentioned a visit to Beijing or a visit by Xi to London. Sir Keir was the first British Prime Minister to meet the Chinese president since David Cameron eight years ago. The Prime Minister said he wanted to engage honestly and candidly with China on areas where we have different views, while signaling his desire for greater trade cooperation. He said a strong UK-China relationship was important to both our countries and the international community, proposing a full UK-China meeting in London or Beijing. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited China in October and promised the government would bring consistency to the UK's relationship with the country, while suggesting there had not been enough contact between London and Beijing under his predecessors, particularly on human rights issues.

