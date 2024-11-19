Pakistan imposes Article 144 before Imran Khan's party threatens protest





Islamabad:

Pakistan's federal authorities have banned all kinds of public gatherings in the capital region for two months, ahead of a planned protest by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced last week that it would protest in Islamabad on November 24 to force the government to release its jailed founding leader, who has been incarcerated for more than a year.

The federal government responded by imposing Section 144 on Islamabad, a colonial-era law that bans public meetings.

According to various notifications issued by the office of Islamabad District Magistrate Usman Ashraf on Monday, Section 144 has been implemented due to the fact that “certain segments of the society” are planning “unlawful gatherings… which may disrupt public peace and tranquility.

Public gatherings of five or more people were banned because they could “threaten public peace and tranquility, cause inconvenience or injury to the public, endanger human life and safety, constitute a threat to public property and… lead to a riot or fight.” including sectarian riots within the revenue/territorial limits of Islamabad district.

The notices prohibited audio systems from broadcasting “all kinds of objectionable/sectarian speeches and sermons” and were also banned under the order. Likewise, the use of loudspeakers to antagonize “political/social groups/religious sects.”

The district magistrate also banned firecrackers, exhibition of firearms and distribution of leaflets, leaflets and putting up posters.

The ban would be in effect for two months, “unless revoked or extended,” the order states.

However, the ban on gatherings is unlikely to have any impact on the PTI which in the past has repeatedly flouted Article 144, political observers said, adding that protesters usually invoke a constitutional provision that grants the right of peaceful assembly and protest to all citizens.

Earlier, Khan's sister Aleema Khan, after meeting him in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on November 13, told reporters that all PTI members, including workers, parliamentarians and party supporters , are expected to join the demonstration on November 24.

Khan, 72, has been in custody in several cases since August last year. He has been convicted in a few cases and granted bail in others, but he continues to be imprisoned for other cases.

“This is the time when you will have to decide (whether) you want to live under martial law or live in freedom,” she said, quoting Khan.

“You used your right (to vote) on February 8… but the next day, the foundations you had laid for democracy were stolen,” she added, citing her imprisoned brother.

She added that Khan had addressed his appeal to four categories of people – farmers, lawyers, civil society and students – who should protest for their rights.

Speaking about the enactment of the 26th Amendment into law, she quoted Khan as saying: “All your rights have been taken away; the Supreme Court has been occupied and the current conditions are even worse than previous martial laws. »

The 26th Amendment gave lawmakers more power to appoint the supreme justice.

Meanwhile, the PTI said in a statement that a long march would begin towards Islamabad on November 24 to force the government to accept three demands: “Restoration of judiciary, as the 26th Amendment is a blatant attempt to curtail judicial powers ; the release of the party leadership and workers and return of the stolen mandate, 2024 election by far, the most controversial and farcical election.

The so-called latest call for protest follows a series of demonstrations by PTI supporters since September. The last call to demonstrate against the capital Islamabad, on October 4, did not achieve its objective.

By giving the green light to the final protest, Khan and his party have apparently exhausted all means to secure his release from prison where he has been held for more than a year.

