PM Modi meets Italian, Portuguese and Norwegian counterparts in Brazil; Discuss ways to strengthen connections

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries, including those of Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed ways to improve and strengthen ties. Modi arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria.

Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Monday and discussed ways to deepen ties in defense, security, trade and technology.

“I am pleased to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our talks focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology We also discussed how to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other similar areas “Friendship between India and Italy can contribute greatly to a better planet. ” Modi said in an article on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) also published an article on the meeting on X. “Strategic partnership strengthens! Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit in Rio,” the statement said.

“Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 aimed at uplifting and giving impetus to the long-standing bilateral relations between India and Italy,” the MEA added. Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed ways to improve security and healthcare ties.

“I am delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Our talks focused on improving ties in areas of commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and much more,” Modi said in a post on X, accompanied by photos of the two leaders.

“Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly relations! Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil,” the MEA said on X.

“The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India's full support. The two leaders discussed ways to work together to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, in the existing areas, as well as to extend it to new areas,” the press release added.

Discussions during Modi's meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro focused on adding more vigor to the economic ties between the two countries.

“We had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luis Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focused on adding more vigor to our economic ties. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for collaboration We also talked about strong defense relations, people-to-people ties and other such topics,” Modi said on X.

The MEA said on The two parties deliberated on strengthening bilateral relations between India and Portugal, particularly in the areas of economy and renewable energies. energy, defense and people-to-people ties and cooperation in multilateral forums.

Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the summit. “The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was excellent. Our Arctic policy has led to further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Norway. We discussed how investment ties between our nations can be strengthened. “Improving, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the blue economy, closer cooperation in sectors such as innovation and research was also discussed,” he said on X. The MEA said the meeting explored “new avenues to strengthen ties between India and Norway”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. The discussions focused on ways to deepen bilateral relations between India and Norway, particularly in the field of trade and economic cooperation after signing the India-EFTA-TEPA agreement The leaders also exchanged views on geopolitical issues,” he added.

During the summit, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also met Modi. “It's great to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He spoke about India's many successes in reducing hunger and poverty. Many creative initiatives from which the world can learn lessons,” the Indian-origin economist said on X.

Modi responded to his message by saying: “India is committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a better future for all. »

Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It is not immediately clear what happened between the two leaders. Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including those of Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday.