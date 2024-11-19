Donald Trumps Media Group Considers Buying Crypto Exchange Bakkt: Report





Trump's media company is expanding into the cryptocurrency market.

Bakkt's cryptocurrency custody business will not be part of the acquisition.

The deal deepens Trump's involvement in crypto after promoting World Liberty Financial.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, is in advanced discussions to acquire crypto trading platform Bakkt, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The potential all-stock transaction would see TMTG absorb Bakkt, which had a market capitalization of just over $150 million as of Monday. TMTG, despite minimal revenue, boasts a stock valuation of $6 billion, fueled by retail investor interest following Trump's re-election.

Bakkt was created by Intercontinental Exchange, which owns major derivatives exchanges as well as the NYSE, with the initial goal of helping Starbucks customers buy coffee with bitcoin {{BTC}}.

Future U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler was its first CEO. It finally introduced a digital wallet in 2021, which was discontinued last year. Bakkt is now focusing on cryptocurrency custody and trading services. In February, Bakkt said it did not have the cash to finance even 12 months of operation.

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) ended up jumping 160% on Monday following the report.

The acquisition discussions follow Trump's recent promotion of World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform linked to the Trump family. A deal could impact Bakkt's future direction and its potential role within Trump's expanding media empire, including its focus on bitcoin.

As such, Bakkts' crypto custody business, which holds digital assets such as bitcoin and ether, has struggled and will be excluded from the acquisition. The move comes amid booming crypto markets following Trump's victory, with bitcoin up more than 30% in the past 30 days.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that President-elect Trump plans to meet with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

