Measuring Jokowi's 'effect' in the 2024 regional elections in Jakarta and Central Java





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Executive Director of Trias Politika Strategic Agung Baskoro said that the influence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2024 regional elections in Central Java (Jateng) and Jakarta (Pilkada) is still quite important. Known, on Central Java regional electionJokowi directly participated in the campaign with the candidate pairs (paslon) Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency on November 16, 2024. Meanwhile, Jokowi also gave support to the candidate pairs Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. In fact, the former mayor of Solo revealed the reasons for his support for Ridwan Kamil during a speech at a meeting in Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta on November 18, 2024. According to Agung, Jokowi still has influence on Jakarta regional election and Central Java based on R&D surveys Compass. Also read: Faced with the Jokowi effect in the Jakarta legislative elections, should Megawati come down from the mountain? “Jokowi effect has influence in Central Java and Jakarta. However, if we ask him which one has the biggest influence, it's the same because he's still tense. margin of error if the basis is an R&D survey Compass“, said Agung via short message, Tuesday (11/19/2024). “The extent of Jokowi's significant influence is in the range of 43 to 46 percent, which means that in the midst of competitive regional elections, it becomes decisive,” he continued. GROBOGAN CITIZEN DOCUMENTS The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, went to the mountains to campaign for Central Java governor and vice governor candidate duo Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Purwodadi, Regency of Grobogan, Sunday (11/17/2024) afternoon. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, went to the mountains to campaign for Central Java governor and vice governor candidate duo Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Purwodadi, Regency of Grobogan, Sunday (11/17/2024) afternoon. Be careful and reproduce Therefore, said Agung, the candidate pairs who were Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin's opponents in the Central Java regional elections, namely Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, should be careful. Likewise, the duo of candidates opposing Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the Jakarta legislative elections, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, must increase their vigilance. “Opponents of the candidate pairs supported by Jokowi in the context of Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi and Pramono Anung-Rano Karno therefore need to be careful,” said Agung. Read also: Jokowi supports Ridwan Kamil, Pramono: look at my electability, is it falling or is it? According to Agung, the two pairs of candidates supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) must involve important figures to balance Jokowi's support for their opponents. Agung said PDI-P General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri, former presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo and former DKI Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok must intervene to help garner votes for Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi and Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. “Both must be replicated by involving Ms. Mega (Megawati Soekarnoputri), Anies, Ahok, Ganjar, etc. to also go down the mountain to match Jokowi effectPrabowo effectOr effect “Others could leave the Palace,” he said. Compass research and development It is known that, based on the results of Kompas Research and Development for the period October 2024, 49.7 percent of respondents responded that the candidate for governor (cagub) and the candidate for vice-president governor (cawagub) supported by Prabowo Subianto most influenced the choice in the Jakarta Elections. Apart from that, as many as 46.6 percent of respondents responded that the gubernatorial candidates supported by Jokowi also influenced their choice the most. Also read: Gerindra is convinced that Jokowi, Prabowo and the majority of Jakarta residents will have the same choice in the DKI regional elections In third and fourth place, the Cawagub candidate supported by Anies Baswedan was chosen by 44.2 percent of respondents and the Cawagub candidate supported by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was chosen by 39.9 percent of respondents.

