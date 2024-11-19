Imran Khan tells party leaders to disassociate themselves if they cannot attend protest march – The Week





Islamabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked his party leaders and ticket holders to part ways with the party if they are unable to participate in the upcoming protest. Khan made a final call for protests on November 24. pressuring the government to release jailed leaders, including the former prime minister, return his allegedly stolen mandate in the February 8 elections, and scrap the 26th constitutional amendment. Everyone must join the protest on November 24. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is unable to ensure his participation in the protest, he must disassociate himself from the party as this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will mobilize for freedom, said Khan in a statement issued on his would eventually disappear. people associated with PTI to protest, but added that he is now making this appeal to the entire nation, since the final nail has been driven into the coffin of democracy in our country, referring to the allegedly rigged elections from February 8. Go out on November 24 with the same passion you showed on November 24. February 8, when you came out, despite all challenges, to prove the power of your vote. He lamented that the fundamental pillars of democracy have been suspended in Pakistan, referring to the rule of law, fair and transparent elections and freedom of expression. .There is a complete ban on broadcasting my statements and the media must operate under severe restrictions, he said, adding that repeated internet disruptions had cost the country 550 billion rupees this year. Khan also denounced forced disappearances, brutality and violence against PTI workers. He said such incidents discredit our national security institutions. On the issue of negotiations, the PTI founder said: I have always been ready to negotiate for the good of our country. However, he said the responsibility for the ongoing negotiations did not lie with the PTI. Khan and his party leaders have been trying to build momentum for the protest because it is believed that failing to gather enough people to protest could make the situation worse. his problems as well as those of the party.

