Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for success of Sagarmanthan to build consensus for partnerships for prosperous future of humanity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his message on the successful organization of the first maritime event – Sagarmanthan, The Oceans Dialogue – being held in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi called for the success of Sagarmanthan in building consensus for partnerships for a prosperous future of humanity.
In his message sent from the camp office in Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi shared: “Our vision of a free, open and secure maritime network – whether it is the Indian Ocean or the Indo- Pacific – resonates across the world. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative sees marine resources as a key pillar for the growth of nations. This ocean dialogue further strengthens the rules-based global order and strengthens peace, trust and friendship among nations. As we strive to realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, dialogues such as Sagarmanthan's are invaluable in building consensus, partnerships and, above all, a prosperous future. Through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that these discussions will resonate widely, paving the way for a better, more connected future.
Highlighting India's rich maritime heritage and steps taken to build the sector, Prime Minister Modi said, India's maritime tradition dates back thousands of years and is among the richest in the world. The prosperous port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations. The oceans are a common heritage for nations and societies, as well as a lifeline for international trade. Today, the security and prosperity of nations are closely linked to the oceans. Recognizing the potential of the oceans, several transformative measures have been taken to strengthen India's maritime capabilities. Over the past decade, guided by the vision of Ports of Prosperity, Ports of Progress and Ports of Productivity, we have doubled the capacity of our ports. By improving port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity via highways, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity via highways, railways and river networks, we have transformed the Indian coastline.
Acknowledging the pioneering role in transforming the maritime sector, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the Prime Minister for his generous words for the success of the first edition of Sagarmanthan – The ocean dialogue. In Prime Minister Modi's message, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has witnessed a transformational experience in the maritime sector. Prime Minister Modi ji's message encapsulates the essence this premier maritime thought leadership forum – Sagarmanthan – aims to achieve. In his own words, Modi shared the framework of a Viksit Bharat based on how collaboration and efforts can produce the tools and direction we need to ensure prosperity. On behalf of all those whose untiring efforts have led to this wonderful forum, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the world's most popular leader, Narendra Modi ji, for his visionary message of rich wisdom, insight and meaning for the success of Sagarmanthan. – The Ocean Dialogue.
|
Sources
2/ https://neindiabroadcast.com/2024/11/19/pm-narendra-modi-calls-for-success-of-sagarmanthan-to-build-consensus-for-partnerships-of-a-prosperous-future-of-humanity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi discusses Indian economic offenders in UK in first talks with Starmer | News from India
- Donald Trump transition news: What eliminating the Department of Education could mean for students and schools
- One Wood helps team to the table tennis final
- How long-range missiles hitting inside Russia will change the war in Ukraine | BBC News
- Starmer asked why the farmers are taking to the streets
- For lung cancer, a scan may be the only way
- Walker was hit by a 2.4 magnitude earthquake Monday night
- Analysis: Lula warmly receives Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader shows caution
- Yorktown, WL and Wakefield players chosen all-region in hockey
- By coming down the mountain in the Jakarta-Central Java regional elections, Jokowi is seen as preparing Gibran for the 2029 presidential election
- UK snow latest: New ice warning for UK as snow causes travel disruption
- US envoy visits Beirut as Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire talks gain momentum