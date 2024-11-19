Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for success of Sagarmanthan to build consensus for partnerships for prosperous future of humanity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his message on the successful organization of the first maritime event – ​​Sagarmanthan, The Oceans Dialogue – being held in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi called for the success of Sagarmanthan in building consensus for partnerships for a prosperous future of humanity.

In his message sent from the camp office in Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi shared: “Our vision of a free, open and secure maritime network – whether it is the Indian Ocean or the Indo- Pacific – resonates across the world. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative sees marine resources as a key pillar for the growth of nations. This ocean dialogue further strengthens the rules-based global order and strengthens peace, trust and friendship among nations. As we strive to realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, dialogues such as Sagarmanthan's are invaluable in building consensus, partnerships and, above all, a prosperous future. Through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that these discussions will resonate widely, paving the way for a better, more connected future.

Highlighting India's rich maritime heritage and steps taken to build the sector, Prime Minister Modi said, India's maritime tradition dates back thousands of years and is among the richest in the world. The prosperous port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations. The oceans are a common heritage for nations and societies, as well as a lifeline for international trade. Today, the security and prosperity of nations are closely linked to the oceans. Recognizing the potential of the oceans, several transformative measures have been taken to strengthen India's maritime capabilities. Over the past decade, guided by the vision of Ports of Prosperity, Ports of Progress and Ports of Productivity, we have doubled the capacity of our ports. By improving port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity via highways, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity via highways, railways and river networks, we have transformed the Indian coastline.

Acknowledging the pioneering role in transforming the maritime sector, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the Prime Minister for his generous words for the success of the first edition of Sagarmanthan – The ocean dialogue. In Prime Minister Modi's message, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has witnessed a transformational experience in the maritime sector. Prime Minister Modi ji's message encapsulates the essence this premier maritime thought leadership forum – Sagarmanthan – aims to achieve. In his own words, Modi shared the framework of a Viksit Bharat based on how collaboration and efforts can produce the tools and direction we need to ensure prosperity. On behalf of all those whose untiring efforts have led to this wonderful forum, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the world's most popular leader, Narendra Modi ji, for his visionary message of rich wisdom, insight and meaning for the success of Sagarmanthan. – The Ocean Dialogue.