Milei met with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit with the intention of opening the markets

RO DE JANEIRO. It was a high-level meeting, both commercially and politically and strategically. Javier Miley He summoned a large part of his cabinet to Rio de Janeiro hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and a delegation of Chinese officials on the sidelines of the G20. The Government indicated that the meeting aimed to promote constructive cooperation and expansion of trade relations between the two countries in which it consolidates a pragmatic turn by the President in relation to the Asian giant.

Thus, in less than five days, Milei went from the exclusive gala celebrating the triumph of Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, to meet hand in hand with Xi Jinping, the other pole of the main global trade war. Despite his obvious geopolitical alignment with the United States, President He feels empowered to deepen his ties with the eastern giant.

During the meeting, China expressed interest in increasing trade with Argentina, while government officials indicated they intend to increase exports to the Chinese market. The two countries agreed to work on developing joint projects benefiting both economies.

In the meantime, the political bond has strengthened. Xi invited Milei to China and the president reciprocated by offering him a visit to the country. These visits will be carried out within deadlines and according to terms to be agreed between the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs, specifies the press release. Although other officials participated, it was Milei and Xi who guided the meeting.

The head of state did not attend the third session of the Summit of Heads of State at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM). However, his first stop of the day was at the hotel. Sheraton from Leblon, to meet the president of the Asian power and address an agenda loaded with common interests.

For this highlight of the presidential agenda, several ministers went to Brazil to join the delegation of which Milei was already part with her sister, Karine, and the chancellor Gerardo Werthein. At the meeting – which took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Leblon – delegations included Luis Caputo (Economa), the head of the Central Bank, Santiago Bausili; Federico Sturzenegger (Deregulation and State Transformation) and Luis Petri (Defense). This does not mean that the problems in all these areas have been resolved, according to official sources. THE NATION.

From Caputo's economic cabinet were the Deputy Minister of Economy, Jose Luis Daza; the Secretary for Production Coordination, Juan Pazo; the Secretary of Finance, Pablo Quirno and the Deputy Minister of Energy, Daniel Gonzalez. The deputy chiefs of staff were also present, Lisandro Cataln (Interior), and Jos Roland (Executive); and the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni.

The volume of the meeting suggests that the conversations did not only address the economic issue, even if the intention to open markets constitutes Argentina's main interest in its pragmatic shift towards rapprochement with China. The Chinese decision to renew he to exchange of parts (valid until 2026), purchases of Argentine soybeans and the possible new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are the reasons that led Milei to play this approach with the Asian giant.

Last week, without going any further, manor visited China and held meetings with government authorities and investors. There the official brought the benefits of Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI) for Chinese companies.

China, for its part, intends to resume negotiations to move forward with the construction of two dams in Santa Cruz who have been paralyzed for almost a year. The companies responsible for the work (Gezhouba, Eling and Hidrocuyo) claim that the paralysis is due to lack of financing, which depends on the agreement between the government and China.

For months, Casa Rosada has been interested in China, in what represents a challenge for Argentine diplomacy which, Despite its clear geopolitical alignment with the United States, feels empowered to exhibit pragmatism at the commercial level. Milei maintained his bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping – 20 minutes were planned – while the Argentine Sherpa, Federico Pinedo, He held the Argentine presidency of the third and final session of the Summit, focused on sustainable development and the energy transition.

Argentine President Javier Milei, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk during a group photo at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Eraldo Peres – AP

The president has changed his speech in recent months: if during the campaign he had promised not to do business with the communists – alluding to China – during his last public appearances, he described this country as a very interesting. They don't demand anything, the only thing they ask is not to be disturbed, Milei told Susana Gimnez a few weeks ago.

After a first day full of intrigue in the G20 due to the ambivalent position of the Argentine government regarding the Summit's final document, which ultimately Javier Dear subscriber, The President also had a brief meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, then he met for a few minutes with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

In recent weeks, Milei and her sister Karina have started to express interest in a trip to Beijing. At present, it is probable that these missions will be carried out: the bilateral meeting was in some way anticipated with the meeting which brought them both together in Rio de Janeiro for the G20.

In Washington, we are today interested in Milei's relations with China. They note with concern that the value chains of many Latin American countries are very dependent on the eastern giant and that there are Chinese investments in strategic infrastructure that may involve national security vulnerabilities for the countries of the region. The distinction, in the eyes of the United States, It's between the commercial level and potential military influence.

AME8875. RO DE JANEIRO (BRAZIL), 11/18/2024.- The Argentine President, Javier Milei, participates this Monday in the G20 summit, at the Museum of Modern Art, in Ro de Janeiro (Brazil). EFE/André Coelho

André Coelho – EFE

At the G20, Milei guided his bilateral meetings with countries not on the Western axis. After China, it was time to reunite with your couple India in a conversation whose interests are eminently commercial given that it is impossible for the government to ignore Asia as a customer of Argentine products.

Modi is one of the representatives of the South who, united within the BRICS group, alongside Vladimir Putin, intend to establish a new world order. Upon taking office, Milei formally informed the BRICS group, which constitutes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, his rejection of the incorporation of Argentina into this international forum. He thus stepped back from the progress that his predecessor, Alberto Fernández, had made in this direction.

Recently, the Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, He ratified his country's interest in purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG). A company of Indian origin recently signed a contract to carry out feasibility studies for the extraction of lithium in the province of Catamarca. For Argentina, the opportunity is to increase the export of agricultural products to India.