Former Pakistani Foreign Minister and 20 others close to Imran Khan indicted by Pakistani ATC





Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with 20 other political leaders, were indicted by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, according to court officials. This indictment follows several violations related to the riots that took place on May 9, 2023. During a hearing at Kot Lakhpat prison on Monday, Qureshi called the charges baseless and politically motivated. He argued that these cases were designed to target and suppress the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose leader Imran Khan is also currently in jail. Among the senior party leaders indicted are PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, ex-legislators Aliya Hamza and Rubina Jamil, as well as social media activist Sanam Javed. The session was headed by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Manzer Ali. Khan. Qureshi was brought to the court from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. A special prosecutor submitted the indictments, highlighting charges of attacking a police station, burning public property and assaulting law enforcement officers. According to court officials, all the accused had denied the allegations, pleading not guilty. They expressed their intention to contest the charges, arguing that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to support its allegations. The court ordered the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next hearing, scheduled for November 25. On May 9, 2023, several military installations including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Airbase and ISI building in Faisalabad were vandalized by Imran Khan's party workers. For the first time, the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob. Qureshi called on PTI workers and supporters to actively participate in the planned protest march in Islamabad on November 24, describing it as a rally for the freedom of political prisoners, the restoration of an independent judiciary and the release of Imran Khan.

