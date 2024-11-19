Islamabad braces for mega-clash as Khans PTI plans decisive rally, authorities announce restrictions





Pakistan's capital is bracing for a major political clash on November 24 as jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party plans a massive rally on Sunday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says the rally in Islamabad city will be held to put pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to release the jailed leader.

On the other hand, Pakistani authorities banned the gathering of five or more people in the capital ahead of the protests, citing security concerns. Although the government did not provide any specific threats, the South Asian country has seen a surge in violence and terrorist activities. Some officials have also warned of militant attacks during the planned PTI rally and are negotiating with the party to postpone the rally.

Similar restrictions were imposed last month in the Pakistani capital following news of a rally by Imran Khan's supporters. The city was effectively placed under lockdown, forcing protesters to move to the outskirts.

PTI claims leaders' houses raided

Imran Khan's party has meanwhile accused the government of raiding the homes and offices of its leaders and supporters in the Lahore area.

Watch: Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan calls for more protests

The party claimed that workers involved in the awareness campaign regarding the November 24 rally were also being targeted by authorities.

The PTI said the Lahore police arrested at least seven workers, including two children, and produced them before municipal courts.

Imrans warns PTI supporters

Pakistani news channel Dawn reported that Imran Khan had warned his party leaders and ticket holders to disassociate themselves from the party if they did not turn up at the November 24 rally.

Imran made a final appeal on November 13 and urged more people to join Sunday's rally against what he described as a “stolen mandate”, unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th Amendment , which, according to him, reinforced a dictatorial regime.

Everyone must join the protest on November 24. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is unable to ensure his participation in the protest, he must disassociate himself from the party as this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will mobilize for freedom. The nation will not accept any excuses at such a critical time, Imran Khan wrote on social media platform X.

(With contribution from agencies)

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and global politics, in search of truth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/islamabad-braces-for-mega-clash-as-khans-pti-plans-decisive-rally-authorities-announce-restrictions-777451

