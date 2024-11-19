Luthfi-Taj Yasin is seen as having a strong association with Jokowi in the Central Java regional elections





Semarang: The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), firmly declared his support for the candidate governor and deputy governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) political expert Luthfi Makhasin believes that Jokowi's support has further strengthened Jokowi's personal association with the Luthfi-Yasin couple. This is considered to have a significant impact on voter preferences in the Central Java regional elections. “In terms of political influence, Jokowi as an individual influences people's preferences. “According to the survey, more than 40 percent of citizens declared their political preferences, one of which was determined by Jokowi,” said Luthfi, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. According to him, Jokowi's influence as former mayor of Solo remains strong in Central Java. This gives the Luthfi-Yasin couple an advantage, particularly in the face of PDIP domination in the region. Luthfi gave an example of how Jokowi effect helped Prabowo-Gibran win the 2024 presidential election, even though Central Java is the PDIP stronghold. “The PDIP must be vigilant, because “Jokowi effect” “This is what actually happened in the presidential election,” Luthfi said. Furthermore, Luthfi explained that Jokowi's presence in important electoral pockets in Central Java, especially in Solo, is considered capable of changing the preferences of voters who have not yet made their choice. He said the current support position was relatively balanced, but Jokowi's direct involvement could strengthen the Lutfi-Yasin pair's votes in the next two weeks. “Jokowi's direct incursion into several PDIP electoral pockets could increase the votes of candidates supported by the Indonesian Advanced Coalition over the next two weeks, especially in the segment of voters who have not yet made a choice,” he explained. Although Jokowi's political influence may not be as strong as when he was still president, his loyalist base in Central Java is seen as remaining strong. In fact, Luthfi said Jokowi's influence was slightly stronger than the “Megawati effect.” “Still strong, although perhaps not as strong as when he was in power. “But the effect is slightly larger than the Megawati effect,” he admitted. This support constitutes positive encouragement for the Lutfi-Yasin couple, particularly among voters who have not yet made a choice. However, Luthfi Makhasin emphasized that victory always depends on the ability of the Lutfi-Yasin couple to come up with new ideas and approach society with empathy. “The offering of new ideas and an empathetic and friendly outreach strategy that directly reaches the lower classes will determine the level of electability of this couple,” he concluded.

