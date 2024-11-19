Xi attends G20 summit in Brazil, strengthens ties with Lula





Xi Jinping arrived in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2024 for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of the President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. His arrival was marked by a red carpet reception at Galeo Air Base, where senior Brazilian officials greeted him with military honors. Xi expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed the strong ties between China and Brazil, describing the two countries as close friends and partners. His visit comes at a critical time as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

China and Brazil have forged a strong partnership over the past five decades. Brazil was the first Latin American country to establish a strategic partnership with China, which it later elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Xi Jinping highlighted the achievements of the relationship, which has been strengthened through economic collaboration, political trust and cultural exchanges. He described it as a model for major developing countries to develop win-win cooperation and pursue a shared future. China has been Brazil's main trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Trade between the two countries has grown significantly, with Brazil exporting soybeans, iron ore and beef, while importing machinery and high-tech products from China. The annual value of Chinese imports from Brazil has consistently exceeded $100 billion over the past three years. The two countries have sought to diversify their trade, expanding cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, green energy and technological innovation. The visit also reflects the broader role of China and Brazil within the Global South. The two countries have often worked together to defend the interests of developing countries. In international forums such as BRICS, the United Nations and the G20, they have called for reforms to create a more equitable global governance system. Earlier this year, they issued a joint statement promoting a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis, reinforcing their commitment to peace and multilateralism. Xi Jinping attended the G20 summit on November 18, 2024, where he delivered a speech titled Building a Just World of Common Development. He called on the G20 to prioritize development and promote greater fairness in international economic cooperation. He stressed the need to reform institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization to better represent the South. He also highlighted the importance of creating an inclusive global economy by tackling issues such as poverty, inequality and climate change. Brazil, as host of this year's summit, chose the theme Building a just world and a sustainable planet. President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has placed the fight against hunger and poverty at the top of his priorities, proposing the creation of a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. Xi Jinping expressed support for the initiative, calling it a vital step toward global fairness and sustainable development. He also pledged China's continued support for developing countries, emphasizing the importance of multilateral efforts to address common challenges. China presented several proposals at the summit to support global development. These include advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, supporting poverty reduction through targeted initiatives, and promoting green and digital development. Xi Jinping also reaffirmed China's commitment to granting zero tariff treatment to goods from least developed countries with diplomatic relations with China. These measures reflect China's broader strategy to strengthen partnerships with the Global South. Xi Jinping's remarks at the summit highlighted the importance of international cooperation to address global challenges. He stressed that China's experience in poverty reduction, which lifted 800 million people out of poverty, could serve as a model for other developing countries. He stressed that the success of these efforts rested on targeted policies, economic growth and sustained commitment. If China can do this, other developing countries can also do it, he said. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Brazil have also played a crucial role in strengthening their bilateral relations. Events marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations highlighted the mutual appreciation of respective cultures. Brazilian music, dance and cuisine have gained popularity in China, while traditional Chinese festivals and practices are increasingly being adopted in Brazil. These exchanges fostered better understanding and better will between the two nations. During his visit, Xi Jinping expressed hope for deeper cooperation between China and Brazil in various fields. He stressed the need to align the development strategies of the two countries and explore new areas of collaboration. The discussions focused on plans to strengthen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, technological innovation and infrastructure development. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic mutual trust and advancing the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership. The G20 summit also highlighted the growing influence of the Global South in international affairs. For the first time, the African Union participated as a full member of the G20, marking an important milestone. Xi Jinping and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva expressed support for increasing the representation of developing countries in global decision-making processes. They also called for greater solidarity between countries of the South to address common challenges such as poverty, inequality and climate change. Observers welcomed the results of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, highlighting the emphasis on dialogue and multilateralism. World leaders discussed pressing global issues, including economic recovery, food security and environmental sustainability. The summit was also an opportunity for China and Brazil to show their leadership in promoting the interests of the South.

