New York prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush money case oppose dismissal, but agree with pause in sentencing





NEW YORK — Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Tuesday they will oppose President-elect Trump's attempt to overturn his criminal conviction in New York, but they also told the judge they will not did not oppose the suspension of the case.

The prosecutor's office suggested postponing all remaining proceedings in the case, including the Nov. 26 sentencing, until Trump leaves the White House in 2029.

“Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration should be given to various non-removal options that may address any concerns raised by pending post-trial criminal proceedings during the presidency, such as postponement of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of the defendant's next presidential term,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge.

“The people deeply respect the office of the President, are aware of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and recognize that the inauguration of the accused will raise unprecedented legal questions. We also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system .”

Judge Juan Merchan has the final say on the next step in the case and he has yet to give his opinion.

“This is a complete and definitive victory for President Trump and the American people who elected him in a landslide. The Manhattan district attorney has recognized that this witch hunt cannot continue. The lawless affair is now suspended and President Trump's legal team is moving to get it dismissed once and for all,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.

Since July, Trump's lawyers have pushed for the conviction to be overturned and the case to be dismissed, arguing that prosecutors had filled “glaring holes in their case” with evidence of official acts that the Supreme Court has recently declared prohibited in its historic decision on presidential immunity.

Trump's lawyers also argued for dismissal by citing the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, which urges government officials to take “lawful steps to avoid or minimize disruption” of the presidential transition.

Although prosecutors have argued that the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts performed while in office has no bearing on Trump's conviction, they have not publicly expressed their position on the upcoming sentencing since Trump's election.

Prosecutors requested additional time to inform the court of “appropriate actions to take” based on the impact of Trump's victory.

“The people recognize that these are unprecedented circumstances,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told the court last week.

Following the joint request for additional time, Justice Merchan delayed his ruling on the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity on Trump's case, which he had originally planned to make public last week .

Trump was convicted in May of all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence allegations about a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 in order to improve its electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

His conviction carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, but first-time offenders would normally receive a lesser sentence.

