By coming down the mountain in the Jakarta-Central Java regional elections, Jokowi is seen as preparing Gibran for the 2029 presidential election





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.con – The efforts of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo to go down the mountain in the 2024 elections in Central Java (Jateng) and Jakarta Pilkada are seen as part of the preparations for the vice president's candidacy Indonesian Gibran Rakabuming Raka. the 2029 presidential election (Pilpres). “We don't know what will happen in 2029, but what is clear is that feel the preparation for 2029 like this”, said researcher of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Nicky Fahrizal in the program Talk to the newsroom on the YouTube channel Kompas.comMonday (11/18/2024). Nicky said it was possible Gibran would run in the 2024 presidential election. Also read: Ridwan Kamil's happiness after meeting and supporting Jokowi in the Jakarta regional elections… Therefore, preparations for national-level protest were made well in advance, including through Jokowi's cawe-cawe in the Central Java and Jakarta regional elections. “It could be that Mas Gibran wants to prepare to become a presidential candidate in 2029, so preparation on the ground is necessary well before the start of the match,” Nicky said. Nicky believes that Jokowi's interference in the regional elections in Jakarta and Central Java is seen as proof that the former mayor of Solo still has great influence. The Jakarta Pilkada and Central Java Pilkada would also be a battle for Jokowi's leadership influence with PDI Perjuangan General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. As we know, in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections, the PDI-P carries candidate number 3 Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. Meanwhile, Jokowi supports number 1 candidate Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. Then, in the 2024 Central Java regional elections, the bull party carries the number 1 candidate Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi. On the other hand, Jokowi is campaigning for candidate number 2 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. “This is to ensure that in Central Java, Pak Jokowi's influence is still there. We know that there is a hidden rivalry between Ms. Megawati and Mr. Jokowi, yes, we can see the visualization in the Central Java regional elections,” explained Nicky. It was reported that Jokowi officially declared his support for Ridwan Kamil and Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections. Also read: Jakarta and Central Java regional elections seen as battle for Megawati's influence against Jokowi “Why am I Ridwan Kamil, because of my background,” Jokowi said while speaking at a meeting in Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/18/2024). According to Jokowi, Ridwan's track record has been proven since he served as mayor of Bandung. Aside from that, Ridwan's experience as governor of West Java would also be proof of his expertise as a leader. Jokowi believed that Ridwan's background in architectural engineering and urban planning was the reason why Jakarta residents chose Ridwan. “That means that in terms of experience we have it, in terms of knowledge we have it. What else is missing? “Which one do you want to choose,” Jokowi further emphasized. Meanwhile, in the Central Java regional elections, Jokowi campaigned with Luthfi and Taj Yasin in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Saturday (11/16/2024).

