Analysis: Lula warmly receives Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader shows caution





The meeting between President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit was marked by a notable contrast in the positions of the two heads of state. The international analyst of CNNLourival Sant'Anna, observed the significant difference in the way leaders greeted each other. Lula showed enthusiasm in welcoming Xi Jinping, displaying a broad smile and welcoming attitude. The Brazilian president even clasped his hands and hugged the Chinese leader, in a gesture typical of his warm personality. Lula's reaction was described as “heated” by the analyst. G20 sees opportunities in AI, cites regulation Waack: the G20 reinforces the loss of effectiveness of global forums G20: fear of change accelerated publication of final declaration Chinese caution at the center of concerns In contrast, Xi Jinping has maintained a more reserved and formal stance. The Chinese leader, known for his cautious approach during diplomatic meetings, remained restrained during his greetings. This attitude is consistent with Chinese diplomatic style, which tends to be more measured in public demonstrations. The contrast between the positions of the two leaders caught the attention not only of the observers present, but also of the international press. The difference in body language and facial expressions was noticed and commented on, highlighting the different diplomatic approaches between Brazil and China. This meeting comes at a time of intensification of relations between the two countries. After the summit, Xi Jinping will travel to Brasilia, where he will participate in a series of agendas with Brazilian government officials, including further meetings with President Lula. The Chinese leader's visit to Brazil is seen as an opportunity to strengthen economic and political ties between the two nations. The analysis of the behavior of leaders during these diplomatic meetings offers valuable insights into the dynamics of international relations. While Lula seeks to project an image of openness and cordiality, Xi Jinping maintains the Chinese tradition of caution and discretion in public interactions. Biden's security: snipers, isolation and the world's safest car Texts generated by artificial intelligence in CNN Brazilare made from video clippings from newspapers in their programming. All information is studied and verified by journalists. The final text is also reviewed by the journalism team ofCNN.Click here to learn more.

