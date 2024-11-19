Farmers protest Starmer's tax raid adds to post-Brexit misery BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — They gathered by the thousands in central London, many on foot but some by tractor, with signs reading No Farmers, No Food, No Future and The Final Straw to protest against the new Labor government's decision to impose inheritance tax on farms. for the first time in more than three decades.

Speaking to the crowd on Tuesday, Clare Wise, a fifth-generation farmer with sheep, cows and crops in the north of England, said the new levy would cripple her children's business if it were one day called. Farmers are asset rich, but we are cash poor, she said, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration of seeking to destroy my farms and yours forever.

The backlash poses a major political headache for Starmer and one of the main drawbacks of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves' first budget, which raised taxes by $US40 billion ($50.7 billion). to increase public spending and cover a deficit inherited from the previous conservative administration. .

Both Starmer and Reeves looked at the inheritance tax change, which imposes a 20% levy on agricultural land worth more than 1 million, payable over 10 years when it is passed on. With current farm incomes so low, no bank would lend me the money needed to get my children out of this hole, said Wise, who estimated the value of his farm at around €4 million. Even if they did, it would cripple our business and not allow for reinvestment or progress for over a decade.

Wise and the other farmers, many of whom have personally targeted Starmer and Reeves with signs of Keir Starver and Rachel Thieves, enjoy plenty of celebrity endorsements. TV presenter and farm owner Jeremy Clarkson spoke on stage, while billionaire entrepreneur James Dyson, who owns swathes of land that would be affected by the tax changes, called Reeves' budget nasty and ignorant. Elon Musk, who has used his X platform to criticize Starmer's left-wing government in recent weeks, said Britain was heading towards Stalin.

The government says the majority of farms will not be affected, estimating that only around 500 farms would be hit by inheritance tax each year. Ministers stressed that a couple wishing to pass on their farm to their children would only have to pay inheritance tax if the estate is worth more than 3 million, as each person in the couple benefits from the agricultural relief of 1 million plus the 500 000 standards. tax-free inheritance allowance.

They also discuss a $5 billion plan to support sustainable food production in the UK, and say the tax change would close a loophole in which the wealthy buy farmland to avoid having to pay inheritance tax.

Soaring land values ​​have been a long-running complaint, preventing would-be farmers from becoming landowners while wealthier buyers seek to shield their money from the taxman.

Farmland values ​​rose 7% in 2023 to more than 9,000 acres for the first time, compared with a 4% rise in the FTSE 100 index, according to estate agent Knight Frank. leading up to December 2023, farmland has been a better market. asset class outperforming prime London residential housing and the FTSE 100, and just behind UK house prices, the analysis found.

The return on farmland is low, so why would anyone own it rather than, say, FTSE shares? said Arun Advani, director of the Center for Tax Analysis and associate professor of economics at the University of Warwick. The value is incidentally the land tax free. But this drives up land prices.

But the government has struggled to get this part of its argument across, focusing instead on the need to raise revenue. Ministers have repeatedly said rural communities would benefit from improvements to the National Health Service and other public spending, and that farmers should pay their share.

A major problem for the Starmers government is that the tax change hits a community that has long felt abandoned by politicians. Leaving the European Union, for example, was promised as a chance to get rid of excessive bureaucracy and Brexit leader Boris Johnson said farmers would benefit from the same subsidies after leaving the European Union . Instead, farmers complain about falling support payments.

Farmers have also been hit by rising export costs to the bloc, rising fertilizer and energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as setbacks due to animal diseases and climate change. Government data shows that incomes were lower for all farm types except specialist pig and poultry farms, making 2023/24 a less than ideal context for changing farms. tax rules.

This is the last thing, this was the straw that broke the camel's back, Rachel Hallos, vice president of the National Farmers Union, told Bloomberg Radio. We were tired of having to deal with everything that came our way.

There is a clear risk in angering farmers against Starmer, whose Labor party won a landslide victory in the general election in part by winning swathes of rural seats that previously voted Conservative. Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch, as well as Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, have both denounced the government's tax plan. Even his Labor colleague Ann Mallalieu warned that people are already regretting supporting the Starmers party because of inheritance tax policy.

The protest also highlights a deeper challenge facing mainstream politicians. The opposition from prominent voices such as Dyson and Musk shows how Starmer faces powerful vested interests as he tries to implement Britain's first left-wing government program since 2010, at a time where right-wing populist political forces are in conflict. ascendant elsewhere.

Starmer's popularity has already collapsed since his election victory in July, with initial incidents over the role of Labor donors and winter fuel payments for pensioners followed by the controversial budget. Yet his problems were compounded by his inability to counter powerful critics.

On Tuesday, they included Clarkson, whose Amazon Prime series, Clarksons Farm, has provided him with a prominent platform to speak about the industry. Although he once told the Times newspaper that he bought his Diddly Squat farm to avoid inheritance tax, he told the BBC at the protest that the real reason was so he could shoot many Protesters expressed their gratitude.

The Metropolitan Police said more than 10,000 people joined the protest.

“I'm here to support the farmers, it's that simple, because they really need all the help they can get, even from me,” Clarkson said. Referring to Reeves, he told Channel 4 News: If she wanted to get me, Dyson and all the investment bankers, she could have used a sniper rifle. She actually used a blunderbuss and hit everyone here.

Farmers' anger is not unique to the UK. Producers around the world have taken to the streets to protest policies to cut fuel subsidies, lack of support amid increased climate risk and trade policy changes.

Yet there is a trend in some European countries that Starmer would like to avoid, where populist politicians have capitalized on the plight of rural communities, particularly the burden placed on farms in the fight against climate change. At the rally in London, there were widespread calls for Britain's reform leader Nigel Farage, like Johnson, a prominent Brexit campaigner, to speak.

I can feel that today it's not just about inheritance taxes, Farage said at the protest, according to PA. It really is the farmers against Starmer.

