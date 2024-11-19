Erdoan hopes for 'bolder steps' from US towards peace





RIO DE JANERIO President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday expressed hope that once in power, the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will take “bolder, more cautious and more united steps on the path to peace.” “I hope and wish that the US administration will take bolder, more cautious and more united steps on the path to peace,” Erdoan said at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he participated in a G20 summit. Erdoan lamented that the UN Security Council had become “an elitist structure that prioritizes the interests of its five permanent members over the rights of all 193 member countries.” The humanitarian cost of “Israeli state terrorism is increasing in the region with Western support,” Erdoan said, warning that history would not forgive those who remain silent about Tel Aviv's actions in Palestine. He reiterated the importance of more countries recognizing the Palestinian state, which he said is “especially vital right now.” Trkiye contributed to the “strong statements” on Gaza in the G20 summit declaration, Erdoan added. Reaffirming Trkiye's support for the people of Gaza, who have faced incessant Israeli attacks for 14 months, Erdoan said: “Even if we are alone, as Trkiye we will continue to stand with the oppressed. » Erdoan urges NATO to revisit revision of Russian nuclear doctrine “We cannot proclaim that there is a positive aspect to a war in which nuclear weapons are used… NATO officials should deliberate on this step taken by Russia and review it,” Erdoan said . He also reiterated hope for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. “I hope that we can quickly reach a lasting ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, thus guaranteeing the peace that the world expects,” Erdoans said. It has been 1,000 days since Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The new doctrine states that Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if subjected to a conventional missile attack backed by a nuclear power. The change comes after President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to strike deep into Russia.

