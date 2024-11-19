Donald Trump asks JD Vance to step up support for Matt Gaetz as misconduct allegations swirl





Donald Trump sent JD Vance to Washington to shore up his support for Matt Gaetz, the president-elect's pick for attorney general who is facing charges over his allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

Vance, the vice president-elect, will act as a sort of sherpa for Gaetz and Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host whom Trump nominated to be defense secretary, according to a person familiar with the mission.

Elon Musk, Trump's billionaire confidant, also rushed to defend Gaetz, posting on spine of steel and an ax to grind.

He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison, Musk added, referring to a fictional comic book character who pursues criminals in a dystopian world. Gaetz will be our hammer of justice.

The Trump transition team's persuasion effort comes as the House Ethics Committee prepares to vote on whether to release the findings of an investigation into drug and sex allegations against Gaetz.

US media also reported on Tuesday that a hacker had downloaded documents from another civil suit against the Florida congressman.

Trump sent shockwaves through Washington last week when he chose Gaetz, a 42-year-old conservative firebrand with little legal experience, as his nominee for attorney general.

Gaetz was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage girl. Although no charges were filed, he was the subject of a long-running House investigation. Gaetz has denied the allegations of wrongdoing.

The House investigation collapsed last week when Gaetz resigned from Congress after being named Trump's nominee for attorney general. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a close Trump ally, called on the ethics committee to keep its report secret.

Michael Guest, the Mississippi Republican who chairs the committee, said, however, that the committee would make its own decision on how to proceed. Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Susan Wild said the report absolutely needs to be made public.

Even though the report is officially kept secret, many in Washington expect it to be released by a member of Congress or staffer, or through other channels.

On Monday, the lawyer for two women who testified before the committee that Gaetz paid them for sex told several U.S. media outlets that one of the women saw him having sex with an underage girl during 'a party in 2017. The lawyer, Joel Leppard, did it. not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaetz and Hegseth, who have also been investigated for a sexual assault allegation and deny any wrongdoing, will both need a majority of U.S. senators to confirm their nominations.

But the swirling allegations put Gaetz, in particular, facing an uphill battle in the House, even though Republicans will hold a 53-47 majority and can confirm him with the support of 50 senators and Vance. Several Republican senators have publicly and privately expressed concerns about his nomination to the Justice Department's top job.

In addition to Vance's mission in Washington, Trump began calling Republican senators to urge them to support Gaetz.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer told Axios that he recently spoke on the phone with Trump and called the president-elect a pretty persuasive guy who was putting his own political capital behind the nomination.

He clearly wants Matt Gaetz, Cramer said. He believes Matt Gaetz is the only person who will truly have the fearlessness and ferocity to do what needs to be done at the Justice Department.

Additional reporting by Stefania Palma in Washington

