Security and prosperity of nations are closely linked to oceans: PM Modi





New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the security and prosperity of nations are intertwined with oceans and the government has taken several transformative steps to strengthen India's maritime capabilities.

In his message sent from the camp office in Nigeria, Modi called for the success of the 'Sagarmanthan, The Oceans Dialogue', which is being held in the national capital to build consensus for partnerships for a prosperous future of humanity.

“Today, the security and prosperity of nations are closely linked to the oceans.

“Recognizing the potential of the oceans, several transformative measures have been taken to strengthen India's maritime capabilities,” he said.

Sagarmanthan, South Asia's largest maritime thought leadership forum, began on Monday.

“Over the past decade, guided by the vision of “Ports for Prosperity”, “Ports for Progress” and “Ports for Productivity”, we have doubled the capacity of our ports,” he said. declared.

“By improving port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity through highways, railways and river networks, we have transformed India's coastline,” the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting India's rich maritime heritage and steps taken to develop the sector, Modi said India's maritime tradition dates back several millennia and is among the richest in the world.

While noting that the prosperous port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty and the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations, he said, the oceans are a common heritage for nations and societies , as well as a lifeline for international trade.

Modi said: “Our vision of a free, open and secure maritime network – whether the Indian Ocean or the Indo-Pacific region – resonates across the world. »

He said the “Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative” considers marine resources as a key pillar for the growth of nations.

According to him, this ocean dialogue further strengthens the rules-based global order and strengthens peace, trust and friendship among nations. (Agencies)

