China's Xi, Germany's Scholz discuss EV pricing, 'broad market opportunities'

China has asked Germany to support efforts to resolve the dispute between the European Union and Beijing over electric vehicle tariffs. Last month, the EU decided to increase customs duties on electric vehicles imported from China by up to 45.3%.

Beijing has negotiated with the EU to repeal tariffs and sees Germany, the bloc's largest economy and Beijing's biggest trading partner in Europe, could play a key role.

At a meeting Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that in return, Beijing would “continue to offer broad market opportunities to German companies,” according to the minutes of the meeting. state news agency Xinhua.

“China regards Germany as an important partner in advancing China's modernization,” Xi said. “We hope that Europe and China will resolve the electric vehicle issue as soon as possible through dialogue and negotiation, and the German side is ready to make active efforts in this regard.”

Xi also urged Beijing and Berlin to strengthen their “long-term” strategic partnership.

“China and Germany are two major countries with significant influence,” Xi told Scholz, according to Xinhua. He also said: “The two countries should view and develop their bilateral relations from a long-term strategic perspective.”

A German government spokesperson said the meeting between Scholz and Xi lasted 30 minutes and that the chancellor also discussed the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“In particular, he warned of (the dangers of) escalation due to the deployment of North Korean troops,” the statement said, referring to the deployment of what the United States estimates to be at least 11,000 troops North Koreans to fight alongside Russia against Ukraine.

The meeting between the German chancellor and the Chinese president was the first since April in Beijing, where Scholz urged Xi to leverage his influence over Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

Certain elements of this report come from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.