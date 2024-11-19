Ukraine: Boris Johnson and the inevitable sending of troops





Where is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine heading? ? While Donald Trump was elected on November 6, 2024 in the United States, the prospect of peace between the two countries was beginning to fade. In any case, it was one of the promises of the new arrival at the White House. But a few days later, the American administration, under the leadership of Joe Biden, authorized the use of long-range missiles against Russia. Enough to create a new escalation of tensions between the United States and Russia Where do the European countries stand in the middle of it all? If silence is required on the side of French political figures (For now)… this is not the case for Boris Johnson ! The former British Prime Minister published his Memoirs in October 2024. And in an interview with Parisian on November 19, 2024, he estimates that sending troops could be unavoidable. Logistical assistance Boris Johnson although he criticized Emmanuel Macron in his book both have the same point of view on the situation in Ukraine! As a reminder, Emmanuel Macron mentioned the possibility of sending French ground troops to the country at war in February 2024. Now, it is Boris Johnson's turn to put the subject on the table. In his interview for The Parisianhe reveals to have been the first political figure to have been contacted by Volodymyr Zelensky. And he does not hesitate to support Ukraine. While he has no official position, Johnson says other countries should follow the United States' lead in authorizing the use of long-range missiles. And that's not all! When the journalist mentions the idea of ​​sending troops, he responds: We're going to have to do it, inevitably. A way to go directly to war against Russia? Not completely done because these troops would intervene not to directly fight the Russians on the front line, but to help with logistics and rear support. This is what is said Continue reading

