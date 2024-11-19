Indonesian Jokowi plays Machiavelli

Power is the proverbial drug that leaders find hard to shake.

After ten years at the head of Indonesia, Joko Jokowi Widodo handed over to Prabowo Subianto on October 20.

However, Jokowi is not a lame duck. He has taken steps that may still allow his influence to be felt.

Jokowi's thoughts on staying in power and the deals made could match Niccolo's precepts of power Machiavellicivil servant of Florence in the 16th century, a great principality under the autocratic rule of Lorenzo de' Medici. Machiavelli was imprisoned and tortured by Medici.

A leader may act unethically and morally to maintain power. He can exercise all means to this end.

This is a key postulate that Machiavelli (1469-1527) emphasized in his 1513 treatise, The prince, The Prince.

Another principle it's about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.

Machiavelli argues that leaders should always mask their true intentions. Of course, Jokowi never clearly declared his intentions. But his subtle footsteps were detectable.

Jokowi's post-presidential influence is noted in Prabowos cabinet range » announced the new president the day after his inauguration. Jokowi had 34 ministers. Prabowo announced 48 ministers and 56 deputy ministers.

Prabowo retained 18 ministers from Jokowi's cabinet. Among them are respected Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, to calm global investors, Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

The beginnings

Jokowi, 63, was a small-time furniture businessman who became mayor of his hometown, Solo, in 2005 and then governor of Jakarta in 2012. In 2014, Jokowi successfully ran for president as as an ordinary man facing the strong man, retired general Prabowo Subianto, who greets the political elite.

During his first five-year term, Jokowi achieved high public approval for building toll roads, expanding public transportation, and providing social benefits such as the costly but popular BPJS program. in terms of universal health care.

At the start of his second and final five-year term in 2019, Jokowi announced what would be his signature legacy, a new $33 billion capital named Archipelago (Archipelago) in the jungle of Borneo.

However, the global onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered the construction of this high-tech, carbon-neutral, eco-friendly cyber city.

Jokowi realized that at the end of his presidency he could not yet move the capital from Jakarta, prone to flooding, pollution and traffic jams, to Nusantara, 1,260 km northeast of Jakarta , in East Kalimantan province.

To end incomplete programs, Jokowi quietly sought to amend the constitution to allow him a third term, but failed to gain parliamentary support.

Jokowi's alternative solution was how to exercise power indirectly after leaving office.

Home visit

Jokowi won his first and second terms by defeating Prabowo, a former army special forces commander. Prabowo accepted defeat with a vengeance. Knowing this, Jokowi acted to assuage this grudge.

Jokowi called on the Prabowos residence. The outgoing president took Prabowo by surprise by inviting him to join his cabinet as defense minister. It is the winner who respects and makes the loser his ally. Prabowo accepted this invitation arguing that it was in favor of national unity.

In his public statements, Prabowo praised Jokowi's character and policies, including the construction of the new capital.

Meanwhile, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's first son, was elected mayor of Solo in 2021.

Jokowis' idea was to have Gibran appointed governor of Central Java. Subnational elections for governors, mayors and regents are scheduled for November 27 this year.

However, the year before the presidential and legislative elections on February 14, 2024, Prabowo asked for permission of Jokowi to have Gibran as his vice-presidential running mate.

Prabowo, 73, publicly declared that Indonesia's future was in the hands of young leaders. He said he wanted to be the bridge to the next generation.

Since Jokowi has always enjoyed high approval ratings, Prabowo felt that having Gibran on his ticket and his father's endorsement would be a double benefit.

Age was a conditional question. According to Indonesian electoral law, Indonesians running for president and vice-president must be at least 40 years old. Gibran is 37 years old.

Coercion

Jokowi's brother-in-law, who was then chief justice of the Constitutional Court, cut the Gordian knot for Gibran. The Constitutional Court ruled that the age limit of 40 was maintained, but that younger candidates who already hold elective public office can also run.

An audience outcry ensued. Academics and rights activists accuse Jokowi of building a political dynasty.

Prabowo was pitted against two other candidates: former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo. Prabowo defeated them, receiving 58.6% of the votes. A distance of more than 30% with one or other of his opponents ruled out a second round of voting.

No manipulation in the vote count was reported during the February 14 elections. However, during the pre-election campaign coercion and intervention took advantage of the Prabowo/Gibran ticket.

Jokowi deployed the army and police to the provinces to pressure local leaders, such as village chiefs, to get their people to vote for Prabowo-Gibran.

The president will also visit vote-rich districts on Central Java island and distribute 10 kilos of rice bags to low-income residents, as a form of social assistance. Java is home to 56% of Indonesia's population, or 280 million inhabitants.

Jokowi also had influence over eight of the nine political parties with seats in Parliament. The only party outside the ring was the Islam-based PKS, which rejected Jokowi's new capital project.

Additionally, in August, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia became general chairman of the influential party Golkar party with the second highest number of seats in the newly elected parliament. Golkar was the political vehicle that allowed authoritarian President Soeharto to remain in power from 1966 to 1998.

Bahlil is a Jokowi loyalist who undertook unsuccessful lobbying to gain parliamentary approval for a third term for Jokowi.

Democracy in decline

In its July 29, 2024 edition dedicated to ten years of presidency, the Jakarta-based weekly news magazine Tempo In a blistering editorial, Jokowi “rolled back the progress of democracy.”

Indonesia now faces the four hallmarks of democratic overthrow: a legal system that is not impartial, a bureaucracy that is not neutral, excessive executive power and a media that is not independent, exclaims editorial.

The magazine reports that Jokowi committed 18 sins during his 10 years in power that set back the 1998 reform campaign after General Soeharto's 32-year rule. Tempo detailed each sin on up to six pages.

These anti-democratic measures include building a political dynasty and oligarchy, weakening democratic institutions, and undermining the former Independent Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), turning its agents into employees of the government.

During his second term, Jokowi made no secret of his commitment to business. He advocated policies that allowed investors to be lax on environmental protection regulations and KPK scrutiny.

Tempo's serious criticism, however, has not slowed favorable polls on Jokowi's work performance. The non-partisan daily Compass gave Jokowi an approval rating of 75.6% in June 2024, up from 73.5% in December 2023.

More recently, sounder Indikator Politik Indonesia gave Jokowi a 75% favorable rating, based on a survey conducted September 22-29 of 1,200 respondents in 11 of the most populous provinces.

The national elite, however, may not share this poll-based sentiment. On October 1, newly elected and re-elected lawmakers in the 580-member House of Representatives were sworn in.

When the Speaker of the House acknowledged the presence of President Joko Widodo, the vast hall fell into silence. When the President announced the name of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, the deputies gave loud applause.

What are the Jokowis sources power? The Australian National University's annual Indonesia Update conference, September 13-14, 2024, highlights three points: popularity, coercion and power sharing with elites.

Delivery matters

Apparently, voters are more interested in what a leader can offer. They are indifferent to the formation of dynasties which is also found at the subnational level.

When Jokowi resigned on October 20, the question was how he can influence state affairs.

Thanks to Gibran, his son and even Prabowo, Jokowi can access cabinet deliberations. Jokowi also has ties to parties that support Prabowo, notably Golkar.

Jokowis intends to keep his unfinished programs on track. This includes the national capital of Nusantara, where he took office in the sprawling presidential palace last month. Another example is the declining industries that process raw minerals like nickel and bauxite into manufactured products. Plantation crops like oil palm are also converted into biofuel.

But the determining factor would be the new president. Prabowo has his own signature programs. One of them provides free nutritional lunches to Indonesian schoolchildren. Another solution is to increase the annual economic growth rate from the current 5% to 8%. Prabowo has the final call.