Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President Xi Jinping hold talks at the G20 summit – Focus





42 British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18, marking the first meeting between the two countries' heads of state in six years. The meeting, held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, lasted approximately 20 minutes. During this brief but significant engagement, Prime Minister Starmer highlighted the importance of a “strong UK-China relationship” for the benefit of both nations and the international community as a whole, calling for “coherent, lasting and respectful” relationships. “The UK will be a sovereign, predictable and consistent actor, committed to the rule of law,” Prime Minister Starmer said. A British governmentpress releasesaid Prime Minister Starmer highlighted the need for China and the UK to work together to support global stability, foster economic cooperation and advance the global transition to clean energy. He stressed that much more needs to be done to reach net zero, with both countries playing a vital role in this effort. Read also Finding normality: China, Great Britain and the search for dialogue During the discussion, the prime minister proposed a visit to Beijing or London for a comprehensive bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. He also suggested that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves meets her counterpart, Minister He Lifeng, early in the new year to “explore more investment projects and a more level playing field to help our businesses”. A Xinhua statement quoted Prime Minister Starmer noting that China and the United Kingdom share “broad common interests” and “bear important responsibilities in solving global challenges and maintaining world peace and development “. The UK, he said, seeks to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as “economy and trade, science and technology, finance, health, education and climate change”. Prime Minister Starmer also raised sensitive issues including human rights, Taiwan, parliamentary sanctions and the Jimmy Lai case. Xinhua media coverage highlighted President Xi's comments to Prime Minister Starmer, in which he stressed that the UK and China have important roles to play in advancing their respective nations while addressing challenges worldwide. President Xi called on the two countries to remain strategic partners, pursue open cooperation and maintain healthy and stable relations. Read also Apply now for the China-Scotland Business Awards 2025 Despite their differences, President Xi noted that the UK and China have “broad space for cooperation” and should work together to “promote policy solutions to pressing problems, strengthen global intelligence governance artificial and contribute to global economic growth and shared development among nations.” Relations between the UK and China have seen steady improvement since Labor came to power in June. Prime Minister Starmer and President Xi had their first phone call in August, followed by Foreign Minister David Lammy's visit to Beijing in October. During this trip, Lammy met key Chinese political leaders, including Premier Li Qiang, and spoke to British businesses, including the China-British Business Council. Chancellor Reeves is expected to travel to Beijing early next year to hold the first UK-China economic and financial dialogue since 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focus.cbbc.org/pm-sir-keir-starmer-and-president-xi-jinping-hold-talks-at-g20-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos