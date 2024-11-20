Manhattan prosecutors seek further pause in Trump criminal caseExBulletin





Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan criminal courtroom with members of his legal team for the remainder of his secret trial, April 25, 2024 in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked a judge Tuesday to suspend the continuation of the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump to give both sides time to assess the unprecedented nature of the situation.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. But now that Trump has been elected president and will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, New York State Judge Juan Merchan is expected to weigh the arguments specifically on whether the case should be thrown out, the prosecutor and deputy prosecutors argued in a legal filing.

The judge last week suspended Trump's sentencing in the case, which had been pushed back to November 26, to give both sides more time to make their arguments.

The prosecutor's office has set a Dec. 9 deadline for the next filing, focused on whether the case will be dismissed. The judge is likely to grant the request since the defense and prosecution appear to be in agreement.

In their motion, Manhattan prosecutors said the judge must consider how to balance Trump's status as president-elect with the jury's verdict.

“The people deeply respect the office of the President, are aware of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and recognize that the inauguration of the accused will raise unprecedented legal questions. We also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system “, the statement said. depot said.

Trump's lawyers had asked that the case be immediately dismissed because Trump had been elected to a second term in the White House and because a Supreme Court ruling in July granted presidents immunity from prosecution for official acts in exercise. Trump's defense had argued that the secret trial relied in part on evidence from Trump's first term as president.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, called the pause request “a complete and definitive victory for President Trump and the American people who overwhelmingly elected him.”

But prosecutors in the case said the jury deliberations, which preceded the Supreme Court's decision in July, should also carry weight and suggested they could argue the case should wait until after the second Trump's mandate.

“Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration should be given to various non-removal options that may address any concerns raised by pending post-trial criminal proceedings during the presidency, such as postponement of all remaining criminal proceedings until after completion. of Defendant's next presidential term,” the filing states.

Merchan was expected to rule Tuesday on whether the Supreme Court's ruling granted Trump immunity from prosecution in that lawsuit. The attorneys' filing indicates the next decision in the case will likely be broader than that: on whether the entire case should be dismissed.

“The Manhattan district attorney has admitted that this witch hunt cannot continue. This illegal case is now on hold and President Trump's legal team is preparing to have it dismissed once and for all,” said Cheung, the spokesperson. -Trump’s spokesperson, in a press release. During the election campaign, Trump argued that the legal proceedings against him were politically motivated.

