US-China Commission Report Anticipates Escalating Tech, Trade War

Among 32 recommendations from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commissions annual report in Congress, released Tuesday, revoke China's bilateral free trade privileges; ban the importation of technology, including autonomous humanoid robots, from China; and create a Manhattan Project to achieve artificial intelligence capable of surpassing human cognition.

Competition with China has become the main thrust of a highly polarized Washington over the past decade, and a bipartisan commission that advises U.S. lawmakers on China is calling for drastic measures to help the United States win this competition.

The committee says these measures, along with stronger export controls on Chinese technology and increased restrictions on U.S. investment abroad into China, are essential to winning a conflict that it says will be inevitably made worse by the Chinese Communist Party led by President Xi Jinping. With little room for dissent and a political system that demands absolute loyalty to every leader, it has become unlikely that anyone could deter Xi should he decide to take steps that risk triggering catastrophic conflict, the report said.

One of the commission's key recommendations is the repeal of China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) designation, which gives Beijing the same trade status and tariff exemptions as U.S. allies. Many in Washington say China abused privileges granted to it more than two decades ago, as it prepared to join the World Trade Organization, to flood the United States with Chinese goods, depleting American manufacturing industry and steal intellectual property. The committee echoed these concerns, also reflected in legislation introduced to the House last week by Rep. John Moolenaarand argued for more leverage to combat unfair trade behavior.

The move appears prepared for the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to slap the prices on a wide range of Chinese imports. But during a briefing with reporters in Washington on Monday, several commissioners stressed that their recommendations were agnostic about who would occupy the White House. The commission's report was completed in October this year, several weeks before the election. The commission, created in October 2000, includes 12 members who may be appointed by the Speaker of the House, the House minority leader, or the president pro tempore of the Senate (on the recommendation of the Senate majority and minority leaders) for a minimum term of two years which can be extended. The current commissioners represent a mix of industry, academia and government.

Repeal of the PNTR gives the president the authority to review and change China's status. most favored nation; it doesn't trigger an automatic rate increase, said Jacob Helberg, one of the commissioners. Extensive efforts are underway on a bipartisan basis to relocate supply chains. The key to reshoring supply chains is increasing tariffs on Chinese manufactured goods.

Given Trump's often rocky relationship with U.S. allies during his first term, including NATO and the European Union, many wonder how multilateral export controls on China might play out once he returns to power. The commission's report highlights the need for a clearly coordinated and U.S.-led effort to build a coalition of like-minded countries to counter China. It's clear that many of the issues we discuss can only be effectively addressed if there is a significant level of cooperation with our allies, another commissioner, Aaron Friedberg, told reporters.

According to his colleague Michael Wessel, it is also important to distinguish between Trump's rhetoric and the actions of his first administration. I'm a Democrat, Wessel said. There was definitely a sense that some felt like there was enough credit for the engagement that happened on things like Huawei to try to build coalitions. So I think it's important not only to listen to what is being said, but also to observe what is being done…I think we will find that the China challenge will be met by a resolution on a bipartisan basis.

There are few areas that drive Chinese concerns in Washington as much as technology, and AI has been a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to curb Chinese technological progress. The commission views AI as a frantic arms race and advocates for U.S. development of artificial general intelligence, or AGI, which refers to AI that is smarter than humans. The commission recommended a government-funded effort along the lines of the Manhattan Project, which produced the atomic bomb, to acquire AGI capability before China.

The United States and China have sought to place guardrails around the use of AI in military applications, with President Joe Biden and Xi agreeing during a meeting in Peru on Saturday from restrict the role of AI in the use of nuclear weapons. This type of dialogue is a platform to discuss concerns and try to come up with what we think are best practices, Commissioner Randall Schriver said, but the reality is that both sides are in a race.

A number of the commission's recommendations also focus on strengthening existing technology restrictions on China, such as export controls on China's semiconductor industry and restrictions on overseas investment in Chinese technology that were put in place by the Biden administration. Specific applications such as autonomous humanoid robots, the importation of which the committee recommends should be banned from China, were discussed, as well as specific sectors such as biotechnology. “I don't think people realize how much we are losing out on biotechnology and that without some dramatic investments from the government to accelerate innovation in this area, we are going to find ourselves in a situation very dark in the years to come,” said Commissioner Michael. Kuiken.

At a briefing Monday, some commissioners criticized the Biden administration's small-yard, high-fence approach that imposes tight restrictions on a small base of emerging technologies. My basic point is that we are engaged in a techno-economic war with China and that as China increases the number of fronts on which it wages its war, this must automatically drive and determine the different fronts on which we must respond, Helberg said. . We're not really going to be successful if we maintain a small number of yards that we want to defend against.

The commission's report and recommendations indicate that perhaps the site should be a little larger, Wessel said.

The commissioners noted that their strident approach to curbing China's rise predates the hawkish attitude toward Beijing that now dominates discourse in Washington, and is driven almost solely by China's behavior. China on the world stage.

The breakdown in dialogue, to the extent that it has occurred, is unilateral and not shared by the United States, Wessel said. We all hope that there is a renewed engagement that will yield results, but we must be realistic about China's attitude and practices.