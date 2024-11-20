Politics
US-China Commission Report Anticipates Escalating Tech, Trade War
Competition with China has become the main thrust of a highly polarized Washington over the past decade, and a bipartisan commission that advises U.S. lawmakers on China is calling for drastic measures to help the United States win this competition.
Among 32 recommendations from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commissions annual report in Congress, released Tuesday, revoke China's bilateral free trade privileges; ban the importation of technology, including autonomous humanoid robots, from China; and create a Manhattan Project to achieve artificial intelligence capable of surpassing human cognition.
Competition with China has become the main thrust of a highly polarized Washington over the past decade, and a bipartisan commission that advises U.S. lawmakers on China is calling for drastic measures to help the United States win this competition.
Among 32 recommendations from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commissions annual report in Congress, released Tuesday, revoke China's bilateral free trade privileges; ban the importation of technology, including autonomous humanoid robots, from China; and create a Manhattan Project to achieve artificial intelligence capable of surpassing human cognition.
The committee says these measures, along with stronger export controls on Chinese technology and increased restrictions on U.S. investment abroad into China, are essential to winning a conflict that it says will be inevitably made worse by the Chinese Communist Party led by President Xi Jinping. With little room for dissent and a political system that demands absolute loyalty to every leader, it has become unlikely that anyone could deter Xi should he decide to take steps that risk triggering catastrophic conflict, the report said.
One of the commission's key recommendations is the repeal of China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) designation, which gives Beijing the same trade status and tariff exemptions as U.S. allies. Many in Washington say China abused privileges granted to it more than two decades ago, as it prepared to join the World Trade Organization, to flood the United States with Chinese goods, depleting American manufacturing industry and steal intellectual property. The committee echoed these concerns, also reflected in legislation introduced to the House last week by Rep. John Moolenaarand argued for more leverage to combat unfair trade behavior.
The move appears prepared for the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to slap the prices on a wide range of Chinese imports. But during a briefing with reporters in Washington on Monday, several commissioners stressed that their recommendations were agnostic about who would occupy the White House. The commission's report was completed in October this year, several weeks before the election. The commission, created in October 2000, includes 12 members who may be appointed by the Speaker of the House, the House minority leader, or the president pro tempore of the Senate (on the recommendation of the Senate majority and minority leaders) for a minimum term of two years which can be extended. The current commissioners represent a mix of industry, academia and government.
Repeal of the PNTR gives the president the authority to review and change China's status. most favored nation; it doesn't trigger an automatic rate increase, said Jacob Helberg, one of the commissioners. Extensive efforts are underway on a bipartisan basis to relocate supply chains. The key to reshoring supply chains is increasing tariffs on Chinese manufactured goods.
Given Trump's often rocky relationship with U.S. allies during his first term, including NATO and the European Union, many wonder how multilateral export controls on China might play out once he returns to power. The commission's report highlights the need for a clearly coordinated and U.S.-led effort to build a coalition of like-minded countries to counter China. It's clear that many of the issues we discuss can only be effectively addressed if there is a significant level of cooperation with our allies, another commissioner, Aaron Friedberg, told reporters.
According to his colleague Michael Wessel, it is also important to distinguish between Trump's rhetoric and the actions of his first administration. I'm a Democrat, Wessel said. There was definitely a sense that some felt like there was enough credit for the engagement that happened on things like Huawei to try to build coalitions. So I think it's important not only to listen to what is being said, but also to observe what is being done…I think we will find that the China challenge will be met by a resolution on a bipartisan basis.
There are few areas that drive Chinese concerns in Washington as much as technology, and AI has been a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to curb Chinese technological progress. The commission views AI as a frantic arms race and advocates for U.S. development of artificial general intelligence, or AGI, which refers to AI that is smarter than humans. The commission recommended a government-funded effort along the lines of the Manhattan Project, which produced the atomic bomb, to acquire AGI capability before China.
The United States and China have sought to place guardrails around the use of AI in military applications, with President Joe Biden and Xi agreeing during a meeting in Peru on Saturday from restrict the role of AI in the use of nuclear weapons. This type of dialogue is a platform to discuss concerns and try to come up with what we think are best practices, Commissioner Randall Schriver said, but the reality is that both sides are in a race.
A number of the commission's recommendations also focus on strengthening existing technology restrictions on China, such as export controls on China's semiconductor industry and restrictions on overseas investment in Chinese technology that were put in place by the Biden administration. Specific applications such as autonomous humanoid robots, the importation of which the committee recommends should be banned from China, were discussed, as well as specific sectors such as biotechnology. “I don't think people realize how much we are losing out on biotechnology and that without some dramatic investments from the government to accelerate innovation in this area, we are going to find ourselves in a situation very dark in the years to come,” said Commissioner Michael. Kuiken.
At a briefing Monday, some commissioners criticized the Biden administration's small-yard, high-fence approach that imposes tight restrictions on a small base of emerging technologies. My basic point is that we are engaged in a techno-economic war with China and that as China increases the number of fronts on which it wages its war, this must automatically drive and determine the different fronts on which we must respond, Helberg said. . We're not really going to be successful if we maintain a small number of yards that we want to defend against.
The commission's report and recommendations indicate that perhaps the site should be a little larger, Wessel said.
The commissioners noted that their strident approach to curbing China's rise predates the hawkish attitude toward Beijing that now dominates discourse in Washington, and is driven almost solely by China's behavior. China on the world stage.
The breakdown in dialogue, to the extent that it has occurred, is unilateral and not shared by the United States, Wessel said. We all hope that there is a renewed engagement that will yield results, but we must be realistic about China's attitude and practices.
|
Sources
2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/11/19/us-china-commission-report-biden-trump-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been jailed
- Emmanuel Macron says he shares the desire for lasting peace with Xi Jinping
- Thousands of British farmers have rallied to parliament to protest against a tax they say will ruin family farms.
- Big Ten reverses course: Oregon football has clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game after all
- Ronan Farrow explains how your phone can be used to spy on you
- Wahiawa community takes precautions against bird flu
- Imran asks party leaders to disassociate themselves from PTI if they cannot attend 'critical' November 24 protest – Pakistan
- Donald Trump picks Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Indian Prime Minister Modi interacts with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- How Cricket Australia hopes to negotiate Australia Day
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- What does Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons mean?