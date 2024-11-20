Apple offers nearly $100 million to lift iPhone 16 sales ban in Indonesia





An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York July 21, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has significantly increased its investment proposal in Indonesia, offering nearly $100 million, almost ten times its original plan, in a bid to persuade the government to lift the ban on the sale of Apple Inc. 'iPhone 16, according to sources close to the matter. The proposal would see Cupertino-based Apple invest nearly $100 million in Southeast Asia's largest economy over two years, the people said, asking not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly. News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. Apple's previous investment plan of nearly $10 million reportedly involved the company investing in an accessory and component manufacturing plant in the southeastern city of Bandung. Jakarta. After Apple submitted its increased offer, Indonesia's industry ministry, which last month blocked a permit allowing the sale of the iPhone 16, is now demanding that the tech giant change its investment plans to to focus more on the research and development of its smartphones in the country. , people said. The Industry Ministry has not made a final decision on Apple's latest proposal, they added. Following Apple's initial proposal, the ministry called on the company's top executives to meet with Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. But after landing in Jakarta, Apple's top executives were informed that the minister was unavailable and so they had to meet with the ministry's director general. Apple and the Industry Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Apple's new investment proposal came after the Industry Ministry last month blocked sales of the iPhone 16 on the grounds that the local unit of the American company had not met the The requirement of 40% national content for smartphones and tablets. According to the Indonesian government, Apple has only invested 1.5 trillion rupiah ($95 million) in the country through developer academies, falling far short of its 1.7 trillion rupiah commitment. The Southeast Asian nation also banned the sale of Alphabet Inc.'s Google Pixel phones due to a similar lack of investment. Indonesia's tough tactics appear to be working, with the iPhone 16 ban becoming an example of the pressure President Prabowo Subiantos' new government is putting on international companies to increase local production while seeking to boost national industries. Indonesia also resorted to such tactics under the administration of former President Joko Widodo, who last year blocked ByteDance Ltd's TikTok. to protect its retail sector from cheap products made in China. This prompted the hugely popular video app to invest $1.5 billion in a joint venture with Tokopedia, the e-commerce arm of Indonesia's GoTo Group. By offering to invest in the country, Apple is seeking unfettered access to Indonesia's 278 million consumers, more than half of whom are under 44 and tech-savvy. News.Az

